Virat Kohli was the star of the show as hosts India beat England by 36 runs to win the final Twenty20 International (T20I) and clinch the five-match series 3-2. The India captain was in blistering form, having chosen to open the innings with Rohit Sharma. Kohli scored an unbeaten 80 off 52 balls as India posted a mammoth 224 for two in 20 overs. In England's chase, Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan kept the visitors in the hunt with a fine batting display. Buttler, however, was dismissed by the brilliant Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 52 off 34 balls. As the Englishman was walking back to the pavilion, there was a heated exchange between him and Kohli. It's not clear what led to the incident but the umpires had to step in and were seen speaking to the Indian skipper.

Watch the video here:

Buttler's dismissal proved to be the turning point for India as India put the squeeze on England. With the asking rate beginning to get out of hand, England needed a few boundaries to get going again.

Jonny Bairstow did manage to get one away for a four, but was sent packing by Shardul Thakur on the very next ball. Malan didn't last too long after that as well, clean bowled on the final ball of the same over.

Things went from bad to worse for the English as captain Eoin Morgan departed in the next over for just 1, dismissed by Hardik Pandya.

England were staring down the barrel, despite having Ben Stokes at the crease. The England all-rounder hit a couple off boundaries off T Natarajan in the next over to make his intentions known.

But after scoring 14 off 12 balls, he too was sent packing as Natarajan picked up his first wicket of the match. Sam Curran did hit two sixes in the final over, but it was too little, too late as India romped home to claim yet another T20I series win.