The Indian Cricket Team on Sunday arrived in Pune for the upcoming three-match One-Day-International series against England. The hosts had clinched the five-match T20I series with a 36-run win over England in the decider in Ahmedabad on Saturday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on Twitter featuring snippets from the airport. "Hello Pune, we're here," the video was captioned. Members of the Indian squad posted photos on social media while travelling from Ahmedabad to Pune.

Rohit Sharma was the first among Indian cricketers who shared a photo on social media while travelling to Pune.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya also posted a photo with his "forever travel partner" -- his son Agastya.

India had named a strong 18-member squad for the upcoming ODI series, including three posible debutants in Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Prasidh Krishna.

While Krishna and Krunal were awarded for their performances in the Indian domestic 50-over tournament-- Vijay Hazare Trophy, Suryakumar's blistering maiden half-century saw him earning his maiden ODI call-up.

India won the Test series 3-1 after losing the opening game in Chennai and same was the case in the T20Is.

The hosts were outplayed in the series opener but came from behind to take the series 3-2.

England have also named their 14-man squad for the final leg of their Indian tour.

Jofra Archer will miss the series due to an elbow injury while Dawid Malan, Chris Jordan and Jake Ball have been named as reserve players.