Ravichandran Ashwin wants to be the best and compete with the best, said former India cricketer VVS Laxman. Ashwin became the fastest Indian and the second-fastest bowler in the world to reach 400 Test wickets in terms of matches played. Ashwin crossed 400 wickets during the third Test between India and England in Ahmedabad last month, reaching the landmark in 77 Tests. Laxman praised Ashwin on the feat and said the off spinner reinvents himself with the dismissals he plans and executes.

"I think he's a very intelligent person! When you're playing at the highest level, then it's not only about your skill, it's about your preparation, your planning and execution is so critical," Laxman said on Star Sports' show 'Cricket Connected.'

"So, he works out what are the weaknesses of the batsman. He plans those dismissals and that's why I think he is reinventing himself.

"We saw recently in the Australia series how he troubled someone as great as Steve Smith and that's another thing that makes Ashwin or any champion player special, that he wants to be the best and compete against the best," Laxman added.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra said Ashwin has proved his critics wrong and called the No. 3 Test bowler in the world "one of the biggest match winners India has ever produced."

"Let the naysayers be! He's been absolute phenomenal with the craft that he has displayed over a period of time and as he's growing as a bowler, he's picking a lot of wickets," said Aakash Chopra on the same Star Sports show.

"So, that question mark is also getting answered quite nicely. I feel that he's an absolute rockstar. He's one of the biggest match winners that India has ever produced, of course Anil Kumble will still remain at No.1," he added.