After losing the Test series 3-1 despite winning the first Test, England will look for some parity on their ongoing India tour when the five-match T20I series begins Friday. England, ranked No. 1 on ICC T20I rankings, will hope that a change in formats brings about a change in fortunes as Eoin Morgan takes over the reins. India are replenished with limited-overs specialists like Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Yuzvendra Chahal, who return to the squad along with the new additions of Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tewatia as well as a long-awaited return of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Here's how the teams have fared in their last five T20Is:

India

Vs Australia, Sydney, December 8, 2020 - lost by 12 runs

India tasted defeat in their last T20I outing, going down to Australia by 12 runs in Sydney last year. Chasing Australia's 186 for 5, India were restricted to 174 for 7.

Vs Australia, Sydney, December 6, 2020 - won by six wickets

India chased down 195 with two balls to spare, courtesy a 24-ball 40 by Virat Kohli and 42 not out off 22 balls by Hardik Pandya. Shikhar Dhawan had smashed 52 off 36 in that match.

Vs Australia, Canberra, December 4, 2020 - won by 11 runs

Yuzvendra Chahal returned 3 for 25 and T. Natarajan picked up 3 for 30 as India restricted Australia to 150 for 7 in reply to India's 161 for 7.

Vs New Zealand, Mount Maunganui, February 2, 2020 - won by 7 runs

Jasprit Bumrah picked 3 for 12 while Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini picked two wickets each as India restricted New Zealand to 156 for 9 and defended a modest total of 163 for 3.

Vs New Zealand, Wellington, January 31, 2020 - won in Super Over

After the teams finished level on 165, India won the Super Over by chasing down the 14 runs needed to win. Manish Pandey scored a half-century for India while Jasprit Bumrah got 1 for 20 from four overs.

England

Vs South Africa, Cape Town, December 1, 2020 - won by nine wickets

England strolled to a comfortable nine-wicket victory in their last T20I outing, chasing down South Africa's 191 for 3 with more than two overs to spare. Dawid Malan hit 99 not out off just 47 balls.

Vs South Africa, Paarl, November 29, 2020 - won by four wickets

Malan was in the thick of things again as his 55 off 40 and Eoin Morgan's 26 not out off 17 helped England chase down South Africa's 146 with one ball to spare.

Vs South Africa, Cape Town, November 27, 2020 - won by five wickets

Jonny Bairstow smashed 86 not out off just 48 balls as England's chased down the target of 180 runs with four balls to spare.

Vs Australia, Southampton, September 8, 2020 - lost by five wickets

Australia chased down the 146-run target even as Adil Rashid returned 3 for 21 and Jonny Bairstow made 55 off 44 balls.

Vs Australia, Southampton, September 6, 2020 - won by six wickets

Jos Buttler hit 77 not out off 44 balls as England chased down 158 with more than an over to spare. Adil Rashid returned 1 for 25.