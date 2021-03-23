Krunal Pandya failed to control his emotions after a scintillating knock of 58 not out on his One-day International (ODI) debut against England in Pune on Tuesday. After helping India post a fighting total of 317 for five from their allotted 50 overs, Krunal was asked to have a word with commentators about his performance with the bat. Former India cricketer Murali Kartik, now a commentator, asked him about his feelings but the Baroda all-rounder couldn't find words to express himself and broke down.

Watch the video here:

- Lost his father earlier this year

- Makes ODI debut today and recieves the Cap from his brother

- Fastest 50 by a cricketer on ODI debut.



Pretty sure the entire country is proud of Krunal Pandya! #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/pq2St7TrgZ — Pulkit (@OleTrain) March 23, 2021

Krunal and Hardik lost their father in January this year.

Hardik was seen consoling his brother after this.

In the match, Krunal came in to bat at a tough stage with India in trouble at 205 for five with less than 10 overs remaining.

Krunal and KL Rahul took charge of the proceedings and put on an unbeaten 112-run stand for the sixth wicket.

In the process, Krunal became the fastest batsman to score a half-century on his ODI debut.

He reached the milestone in just 26 balls. KL Rahul, who was struggling for runs in the T20Is against England, found his form back and remained unbeaten on 62.

Promoted

For England, Ben Stokes was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of three for 34 from his eight-over spell.

Mark Wood also picked up a couple of wickets.