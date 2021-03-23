India vs England, 1st ODI: Emotional Krunal Pandya Breaks Down After Scintillating Fifty On Debut. Watch
India vs England: Krunal Pandya could not hold back his tears as he dedicated his inning to his father, who died in January this year.
Highlights
-
Krunal Pandya broke down after hitting a fifty on his ODI debut
-
Hardik Pandya was seen consoling older brother Krunal at innings break
-
Krunal and Hardik lost their father in January this year
Krunal Pandya failed to control his emotions after a scintillating knock of 58 not out on his One-day International (ODI) debut against England in Pune on Tuesday. After helping India post a fighting total of 317 for five from their allotted 50 overs, Krunal was asked to have a word with commentators about his performance with the bat. Former India cricketer Murali Kartik, now a commentator, asked him about his feelings but the Baroda all-rounder couldn't find words to express himself and broke down.
Watch the video here:
Lost his father earlier this year
- Makes ODI debut today and recieves the Cap from his brother
- Fastest 50 by a cricketer on ODI debut.
Pretty sure the entire country is proud of Krunal Pandya!
What a debut. Proud moment
Krunal and Hardik lost their father in January this year.
Hardik was seen consoling his brother after this.
This is all heart
A teary moment for ODI debutant post his brilliant quick-fire half-century
In the match, Krunal came in to bat at a tough stage with India in trouble at 205 for five with less than 10 overs remaining.
Krunal and KL Rahul took charge of the proceedings and put on an unbeaten 112-run stand for the sixth wicket.
In the process, Krunal became the fastest batsman to score a half-century on his ODI debut.
He reached the milestone in just 26 balls. KL Rahul, who was struggling for runs in the T20Is against England, found his form back and remained unbeaten on 62.
For England, Ben Stokes was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of three for 34 from his eight-over spell.
Mark Wood also picked up a couple of wickets.