Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian in 14 Years to be Out Hit-Wicket in Tests

Updated: 12 November 2016 16:35 IST

Virat Kohli became the 22nd Indian batsman to be out hit-wicket in Tests and the first in 14 years after VVS Laxman

Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian in 14 Years to be Out Hit-Wicket in Tests
Virat Kohli looks stunned after being out hit-wicket during India vs England 1st Test. © BCCI

Virat Kohli has had many firsts in his eight-year-old international career. The India Test captain, on Saturday, became part of another 'first' on the fourth day of the opening Test against England, though he might not want to remember it.

Kohli became the first Indian batsman in 14 years to be out hit-wicket in Tests. The 28-year-old star got out in a bizarre fashion when his feet touched the stumps and knocked the bails off as he tried to pull Adil Rashid during the morning session on Day 4. Kohli was on 40 then.

VVS Laxman was the last Indian batsman to get out hit-wicket during an away Test against West Indies in 2002.

Kohli is the first Indian captain after Lala Amarnath (against West Indies in Chennai, 1949) to be out in the rare way.

Including Kohli, 22 Indian batsmen have been out hit-wicket in Tests.

Highlights
  • Virat Kohli was out hit-wicket on Day 4 of 1st Test
  • He was the 22nd Indian batsman to be out hit-wicket in Tests
  • He is second Indian captain to be out hit-wicket in Tests
ICC Awards: Virat Kohli Does Not Make It To ICC's Test Team Of The Year For 2016
Virat Kohli-Led India Playing Like Sourav Ganguly's Team of 2000: MSK Prasad
Virat Kohli's Spirited Leadership The Key To India's Success: Sanath Jayasuriya
