Security Plans Found on Public Computer, ECB to Intimate BCCI

The England cricket team, trailing India 0-3 in the ongoing five-Test series, is facing trouble off the field too. A security plan document for the England squad was found without proper password protection in a public computer at a Chennai hotel.

Certainly not amused, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will take up the matter with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as well as the local authorities. While the fifth Test ends on Tuesday, England team will be coming back after their Christmas and New Year break to play in the six limited overs matches starting January 15.

"We are aware about it and we will be taking up the matter with BCCI as well as local authorities (TNCA)," an ECB source told PTI.

According to an ESPN Cricinfo report: "The plans, which included the details of which hotel rooms the players were in and how many staff were on guard on each floor, were found by an England supporter saved on the desktop of a publicly accessible computer in the lobby of a different hotel.

"It also contained details about the plain-clothes officers on duty and the location of officers on nearby rooftops overseeing the surrounding area. The document, named 'Bandobust', was a Chennai Police Operational Order addressed to the Joint Assistant Commissioners of Chennai Police. It was not password protected."

According to the website report,"An employee at the hotel, informed about the document, suggested local police regularly took advantage of the computer at the hotel. The supporter immediately alerted the England team who took the issue up with the local authorities."