 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016
Cricket

Security Plans Found on Public Computer, ECB to Intimate BCCI

Updated: 19 December 2016 23:12 IST

A security plan document for the England squad was found without proper password protection in a public computer at a Chennai hotel. ECB will take up the matter with BCCI

Security Plans Found on Public Computer, ECB to Intimate BCCI
England trail India 0-3 in the five-Test series. © BCCI

The England cricket team, trailing India 0-3 in the ongoing five-Test series, is facing trouble off the field too. A security plan document for the England squad was found without proper password protection in a public computer at a Chennai hotel.

Certainly not amused, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will take up the matter with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as well as the local authorities. While the fifth Test ends on Tuesday, England team will be coming back after their Christmas and New Year break to play in the six limited overs matches starting January 15.

"We are aware about it and we will be taking up the matter with BCCI as well as local authorities (TNCA)," an ECB source told PTI.

According to an ESPN Cricinfo report: "The plans, which included the details of which hotel rooms the players were in and how many staff were on guard on each floor, were found by an England supporter saved on the desktop of a publicly accessible computer in the lobby of a different hotel.

"It also contained details about the plain-clothes officers on duty and the location of officers on nearby rooftops overseeing the surrounding area. The document, named 'Bandobust', was a Chennai Police Operational Order addressed to the Joint Assistant Commissioners of Chennai Police. It was not password protected."

According to the website report,"An employee at the hotel, informed about the document, suggested local police regularly took advantage of the computer at the hotel. The supporter immediately alerted the England team who took the issue up with the local authorities."

Topics : India England India vs England 2016 Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • England team's security plan was found in a public computer
  • ECB will inform BCCI about the matter
  • England's Test series with India ends on Tuesday
Related Articles
Underfire Alastair Cook Finds Much-Needed Support From Paul Farbrace
Underfire Alastair Cook Finds Much-Needed Support From Paul Farbrace
Virat Kohli's Spirited Leadership The Key To India's Success: Sanath Jayasuriya
Virat Kohli's Spirited Leadership The Key To India's Success: Sanath Jayasuriya
Ravindra Jadeja Says India Keen to Shed 'Poor Travellers' Tag in 2017
Ravindra Jadeja Says India Keen to Shed 'Poor Travellers' Tag in 2017
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.