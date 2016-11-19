Ravichandran Ashwin Once Again Helps India Bowl Out Opposition

Ravichandran Ashwin is at it again.

After a less than par performance in Rajkot where he could only purchase only three wickets in five days, the off-spinner was back in form in Visakhapatnam after clinching his 22nd five-wicket haul to dismiss England in the second innings of the second Test.

It was a crucial performance from the Chennai-born as many had predicted that England might go on to dominate India following their show in Rajkot.

However, that wasn't to be.

First, Ashwin shone with the bat, hitting yet another half-century to help India put up a formidable total of 455. And then he picked up five wickets to bowl out England for 255, giving the hosts a massive lead of 200 runs.

Such was his dominance on Day 2 and 3, that while four other bowlers scalped a wicket each, Ashwin picked up five single-handedly, bringing about the downfall of the English batsman.

If India go on to win the Test, Ashwin's fifer would play a big role in the hosts getting a 1-0 lead following the conclusion of the second Test.