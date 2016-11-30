 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016
Cricket

Parthiv Patel Grateful To Teammates For Support On Return

Updated: 30 November 2016 18:49 IST

Parthiv Patel was called on to replace injured Wriddhiman Saha for the 3rd Test at Mohali vs England.

Parthiv Patel Grateful To Teammates For Support On Return
Parthiv Patel hit the winning runs for India in the 3rd Test at Mohali. © BCCI

A blazing 67 after a polished 42 earned Parthiv Patel plaudits from his skipper Virat Kohli and the comeback man is thankful to the whole team for making him feel wanted in the Indian Test team's dressing room where he had stepped in after eight long years.

"It was because of the kind of welcome and vibes I got in the dressing room, which was really important. Coming after eight years and wearing India whites, you are a bit nervous before the start of the Test match or while you are preparing for that moment to play for India. The guys welcomed me and it never felt like I was coming back to the dressing room after a huge gap," Parthiv told BCCI.TV on Wednesday.

What was the icing on the cake was Parthiv hitting those winning runs.

"It was a great moment for me. I have been a part of Test matches before but I had never ever hit the winning runs," said the pint sized Gujarat stumper.

"As a batsman, it feels great to finish off the game. To get the winning runs after making a comeback is a proud moment for me. Virat was at the other end and he said he was very happy to see me getting runs.

"Playing for your country is the biggest honour and making a comeback is even harder. He along with other teammates made me comfortable as and it was pleasing to get runs for the team."

Parthiv said consistent performances in domestic cricket also helped him a lot.

"Having played domestic cricket for long, I know my game well. I was always backing myself to get runs. I was in very good form in first-class cricket and I wanted to make this opportunity count. I wanted to continue that form into this Test match.

"It is the kind of energy you need to take while you are batting. The most important part is to get runs in the game and if you are getting them, you release a lot of pressure off yourself and from the partner who is batting with you at the other end."

The 42 runs in the first innings gave him a lot of confidence.

"I played well in the first innings as well but it was necessary to show intent in the second innings, especially when you are chasing a low score. I am glad I could get a fifty in the second innings and stay there till the end for the team."

Parthiv said that his keeping though can improve as he plays more Tests.

"I am happy with the way I kept wickets but I can always get better. To keep wickets on this kind of a track was not as easy as it looked like but now I have some time to work on it. There is always room for improvement. Hopefully, I can come out better the next time I keep wickets."

Topics : India Cricket Parthiv Patel India vs England 2016
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Parthiv Patel scored 42 and 67* in the Mohali Test
  • Patel replaced injured Wriddhiman Saha
  • India won the 3rd Test vs England by 8 wickets
Related Articles
Parthiv Patel Still Looks 16 If You Shave Him, Says Anil Kumble
Parthiv Patel Still Looks 16 If You Shave Him, Says Anil Kumble
Parthiv Patel as Back-up Opener: Virat Kohli Says it Could be an Option
Parthiv Patel as Back-up Opener: Virat Kohli Says it Could be an Option
India Thrash England To Go Up 2-0, Now Unbeaten In 16 Tests
India Thrash England To Go Up 2-0, Now Unbeaten In 16 Tests
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.