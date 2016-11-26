India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 1, Highlights: England Eight Down, India on Top

Ravindra Jadeja got two important wickets in the form of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler.

Spinners on Saturday put India in command against England on the opening day of the 3rd Test at Mohali. Jayant Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets each, while Ravichandran Ashwin got one. For England, Jonny Bairstow played a gritty knock of 89 but he didn't find adequate support from his teammates. Catch highlights of the India vs England 3rd Test here. (SCORECARD)

16:59 IST: That's it from us for now, do join us for Day 2 of the 3rd Test on Sunday. Adios!

16:52 IST: It was an absorbing day of Test cricket in Mohali. India are clearly ahead at this stage.

16:50 IST: Virat Kohli will be delighted with the effort of his team.

16:46 IST: That's it! England end the day on 268/8.

16:26 IST: WICKET! Umesh Yadav strikes late in the day to clean up Woakes. England eight down.

16:20 IST: Woakes and Rashid need to see this through now. Tense phase of play!

16:00 IST: OUT! Bairstow is trapped lbw by Jayant Yadav for 89. Fine knock from the right-hander!

15:38 IST: Jadeja appeals for lbw against Bairstow, not out says the umpire. India review the decision but the original ruling stays.

15:26 IST: FOUR! Woakes drives a full delivery from Umesh through the covers for a boundary.

15:14 IST: England 221/6 after 73 overs. Bairstow (71*) and Woakes (5*) are currently at the crease.

14:57 IST: WICKET! Buttler hits one straight into Kohli's hands at mid-on. Jadeja gets his second.

14:51 IST: Big lbw appeal from Shami against Buttler. Turned down by the umpire.

14:20 IST: At tea, England are 202/5. After Jadeja's wicket of Stokes, Bairtstow and Buttler held the innings together.

14:10 IST: The Bairstow-Buttler partnership is now worth 57 runs.

14:05 IST: FOUR! Buttler drives Jadeja's full delivery through the covers.

13:40 IST: Excellent swing bowling from Umesh Yadav. This is high quality stuff!

13:20 IST: Bairstow has batted exceptionally well against Jadeja.

13:06 IST: FIFTY! Jonny Bairstow scores his 13th half-century. Top knock from the right-hander!

12:58 IST: WICKET! Jadeja gives India the breakthrough. Ben Stokes is stumped for 29.

12:49 IST: After 41 overs, England are 139/4.

12:40 IST: Stokes too has shown great application so far.

12:33 IST: Bairstow showing the England batsmen again how to play Indian spinners.

12:18 IST: England go past 100 run-mark as Stokes plays Shami on the on-side

12:11 IST: We are underway after lunch. Indian bowlers will be looking to strike early and mount pressure on England's lower middle-order.

11:46 IST: England threw away a good start in Mohali. The batting unit should have fared a lot better on this surface.

11:38 IST: It's lunch on Day 1. England are 92/4.

11:25 IST: England will be disappointed with their effort in the first session.

11:22 IST: WICKET! Moeen is caught off a bouncer from Shami. England four down!

11:05 IST: Moeen goes after Jayant. Four over mid-on and a six over long-on.

11:00 IST: Bairstow and Moeen are looking to counter the spinners with some positive strokeplay.

10:45 IST OUT! Ashwin gets Cook. The left-hander edges one to the keeper. Big relief for Ashwin after having dropped the England skipper earlier.

10:40 IST: WICKET! Jayant Yadav traps Joe Root lbw on the very first ball after drinks.

10:30 IST: Cook has been put down twice already. First by Jadeja and then Ashwin.

10:17 IST: WICKET! Umesh Yadav gives India the first breakthrough. Haseeb Hameed departs for 9.

9:50 IST: FOUR! Cook drives Shami through the covers for a boundary. Easy runs for the England captain.

9:44 IST: DROPPED! Cook edges one off Shami, but Jadeja fails to get his hands on to the ball. Shami is livid!

9:35 IST: Alastair Cook and Haseeb Hameed get off the mark in the first over.

9:32 IST: Here we go!

9:29 IST: Virat Kohli's boys were in top form when they last at this venue.

9:15 IST: Karun Nair's big moment..

Young Karun Nair to make his Test debut. Proud moment as he receives the Test cap from Mr.Sunil Gavaskar #TeamIndia #INDvENG

9:06 IST: Here are the two teams

ENG XI: A Cook, H Hameed, J Root, M Ali, J Bairstow, B Stokes, J Buttler, C Woakes, A Rashid, G Batty, J Anderson

IND XI: M Vijay, P Patel, C Pujara, V Kohli, A Rahane, K Nair, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, J Yadav, U Yadav, M Shami

9:03 IST: Two changes to the Indian side that won the Vizag Test - Karun Nair replaces KL Rahul and Parthiv Patel comes in for Wriddhiman Saha.

9:02 IST: Alastair Cook won the toss and England will bat first.

8:56 IST: India have a very good record at Mohali. They have lost just one Test at this venue.

8:54 IST: Good Morning! Welcome to our live cricket coverage for Day 1 of the 3rd India-England Test at Mohali.

With first-choice wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha out with injury, Parthiv Patel will start behind the wickets for India. Patel last played a Test match eight years back in 2008, and will hope to use the opportunity to stake his claim for a regular place in the team.

On the other hand, England will miss the services of the injured Stuart Broad. To add to their woes, Zafar Ansari and Ben Duckett are also doubful for the match.

In light of these injuries, Chris Woakes, Jos Buttler and Gareth Batty are expected to return to the England line-up on Saturday.

The track at Mohali is expected to generate considerable turn for spinners as the match progresses, and the team batting first will try to exploit the friendlier conditions for batsmen early in the match.