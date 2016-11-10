India vs England, 1st Test, Day 2, Highlights: Hosts Trail By 474 Runs

Murali Vijay in action for India vs England on Day of 1st Test in Rajkot.

Ben Stokes (128) and Moeen Ali (117) helped England finish on 537 in the first innings of the first Test against India in Rajkot. Indian openers Gautam Gambhir and Murali Vijay stayed unbeaten as India trailed England by 474 runs at stumps on Day 2. Catch highlights of India vs England, 1st Test here. (SCOREBOARD)

16:38 IST: STUMPS! India end Day 2 on 63/0, training by 474 runs

16:34 IST: With just one over left in the day, India are on 60/0 in 22 overs

16:29 IST: First boundary in 35 minutes and 49 balls, comes off the bat of Gautam Gambhir against Adil Rashid

16:20 IST: Zafar Ansari, a left-arm spinner, has been brought in attack and he gives away just one run

16:09 IST: India 50/0 in 16 overs, trail England by 487 runs

15:59 IST: That was close! Ali gets the ball to spin which misses the stumps of Vijay narrowly and races to four

15:56 IST: India 44/0 in 13 overs, trail by 493 runs

15:54 IST: Ali and Woakes are continuing with the bowling but openers Vijay and Gambhir have handled them pretty well

15:40 IST: What an over for India! Vijay hits three fours off Broad. India 33/0 after nine overs

15:33 IST: FOUR! Looked like Gambhir edged Ali which missed first slip to race to boundary. Umpire Kumar Dharmasena gives bye

15:24 IST: Moeen Ali brought in attack. Can the spinner replicate his batting success in his bowling?

15:15 IST: Both Indian openers have looked comfortable against England pacers. Barring one, they have got a boundary in every over while their defensive technique has been good

15:05 IST: Second over to be bowled by Chris Woakes. And Gautam Gambhir gets off the mark with a boundary

15:02 IST: A four off the second ball by Vijay marks the start of India's chase

14:56 IST: Indian opener Murali Vijay and Gautam Gambhir are here. Stuart Broad to bowl the first over

14:39 IST: England have thus posted a stiff total of 537. Uphill task for Indian batsmen

14:36 IST: WICKET! Zafar Ansari (32) out

The final wicket falls as Amit Mishra finds Ansari plumb in front of the wicket

14:26 IST: England 529/9 in 157 overs

14:25 IST: R Ashwin has been below his usual high standards in the first innings so far. He has been brought in attack again

14:19 IST: The young Zafar Ansari is in his 20s, and looks settled with No. 11 Stuart Broad. The tail might add to India's woes

14:05 IST: WICKET! Ben Stokes (128) out

After a very effective innings , Stokes is caught by wicketkeeper Saha off Umesh. The batsman has done his job.

1st time since 1961 that @ECB_cricket have had 3 centurions in an inns in Ind. Completely different conditions to Bang but still impressive — Isa Guha (@isaguha) 10 November 2016

13:56 IST: Stokes-Ansari stand reaches 50. England's lower order has troubled Indian bowlers a lot

13:52 IST: The young Zafar Ansari has partnered Ben Stokes well so far. England 513/8 in 150 overs

13:37 IST: England's run-rate has decreased after lunch. It's around 2.50 now

13:26 IST: Umesh Yadav is back into the attack. Troubles will only rise for India if England's total gets near 600

13:19 IST: 500 comes up for England in 142.3 overs

13:10 IST: Drinks Time!

England have dominated the hosts so far. They lost two wickets in the second session but still are well on course for a 500-plus total

13:08 IST: SIX! Stokes goes for the maximum off Amit Mishra in the long on region

13:04 IST: FOUR! Saha could have saved it as Ashwin took an inside edge off Stokes and missed the stumps by a whisker

12:56 IST: Third century of the match!! Ben Stokes reaches his fourth Test ton in 173 balls

India vs England: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after taking his second wicket on Day 2.

Photo Credit: BCCI

12:35 IST: WICKET! Adil Rashid (5) out

Jadeja again comes to the rescue as he is dismisses Rashid, who is caught by Umesh at mid-on

12:25 IST: After Woakes' departure, England seem to be taking it slowly. They have scored three runs in three overs so far

12:18 IST: Adil Rashid is the new batsman on the crease

12:15 IST: WICKET! Chris Woakes (4) out

What a way to start the session. Jadeja removes Woakes, who edged to Saha

12:12 IST: Second session starts! Jadeja to bowl the first over

11:32 IST: LUNCH! England 450/6 (123 overs) - Stokes 84*, Shami 2/52

11:20 IST: WICKET! Jonny Bairstow (46) out

Shami - It's that man again for India. He gets the edge of Bairstow as Saha makes no mistake

11:18 IST: Kohli has against brought in Shami for breakthrough

11:08 IST: Indian bowlers have lacked the incision so far. Escept Shami, all have failed so far on Day 2

India vs England: Ben Stokes reacts after reaching half-century mark in 1st Test.

Photo Credit: BCCI

11:01 IST: This session's run-rate is currently 4.53. It shows how easily the England batsman have been able to score so far today.

10:57 IST: Stokes-Bairstow stand has crossed 62, the second-highest for England in this match so far

10:50 IST: 400 comes up for England in 113 overs

10:44 IST: England 395 for five in 112 overs

10:39 IST: The Stokes-Bairstow stand has taken little time to settle in. These two can be dangerous

Mohammed Shami celebrates after dismissing Moeen Ali on Day 2 of India vs England 1st Test.

Photo Credit: BCCI 10:35 IST: Stokes reaches half-century-mark as England reach 378/5 in 109 overs

10:28 IST: SIX! Bairstow lands the next ball in the stands

10:27 IST: Big appeal of a run out by Amit Mishra against Jonny Bairstow. Umpire not interested

10:20 IST: England 360 for five in 105 overs

10:16 IST: Stokes is fast approaching his eighth Test half-century. He was England's best player in the recently-concluded Bangladesh series. Indian bowlers need to keep him in check.

10:06 IST: Jonny Bairstow is the new batsman on the crease

10:02 IST: WICKET!! Moeen Ali (117) out

Mohammed Shami knocks off his stump as the England batsman does a big mismanagement by leaving the stumps open.

9:56 IST: Ashwin comes in to attack and gets hist for a four in his fifth ball of the day

9:52 IST: Another four by Ali off Shami. The English batsmen have scored fluently so far on Day 2

9:47 IST: Umesh is giving too much room outside the off-stump. But his ploy of getting an edge has failed so far. Stokes proves it again with a four in the cover region

9:40 IST: Umesh Yadav comes in to bowl and gets his for 12 runs by Ali. The century-scorer hits three elegant fours

9:34 IST: CENTURY FOR ALI! Takes a single off Shami to score his fourth ton in Tests. He has batted with responsibility

9:31 IST: Shami open the bowling for India on Day 2. He had a hamstring injury scare on Day 1

9:29 IST: The teams are here on the field. Moeen Ali is just one run shy of his fourth ton

9:28 IST: Wel come all!

Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali were batting at stumps on Day 1 of the Rajkot Test.

Photo Credit: AFP

A 179-run fourth-wicket stand between Root and Ali bailed England out from a tricky 102/3 and helped them reach 311/4 at stumps on Day 1.

Indian bowlers, after a bright start in the morning session, toiled hard in the post-lunch and tea sessions but without much luck.

The only success for India in the two sessions came when Umesh Yadav dismissed Root by taking a return catch.

Ben Stokes (19) was the other unbeaten batsman for England. Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets for India with Ravindra Jadeja chipping with another.