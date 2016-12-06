Keaton Jennings Admits Pressure, Hopeful of England Hitting Back

Mumbai:

Uncapped opener Keaton Jennings on Tuesday conceded that England is under pressure after being 0-2 down in the five-Test series against India but said he is hopeful that his side will throw some punches back at the hosts in the fourth game starting here on Thursday.

"It's pressure but I have always been taught that pressure is a privilege, sort of a thing my dad tried to infuse into me as a kid. I like to think that I bring positive energy and a smile to the group. I am generally quite a happy guy (person). But again, it's 2-0 down and gets into a tougher position.

So, hopefully we can throw a few jibes and throw some punches back," said Jennings here ahead of the must-win game for England.

Jennings, son of well-known coach Ray Jennings, is South Africa-born and has qualified to play for his adopted country following a four-year residence in England. He has replaced teenage opener Haseeb Hameed, who is out of the remainder of the series with a finger fracture.

England are trailing India 0-2 after losing the second and third Tests in Visakhapatnam and Mohali respectively. The first Test was drawn at Rajkot.

Asked how he would cope with the spin threat posed by India's attack, Jennings said if he can come out on top of the Indian spinners it would a humbling experience for him.

"I leave that to you to answer in a couple of days of play. There is no better place to come and challenge yourself. If I can play and come out with some sort of success, that would be humbling," the left-handed batsman said.

"If I don't play then I will carry drinks, but I am looking forward to getting involved."

Having coached the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, Jennings senior has good experience of the Indian conditions and he has given his son some tips ahead of the series.

"I have got quite a good relationship with my dad (Ray Jennings), from the playing point of view, my dad asked me to enjoy the process and culture of India. I have been told to drink lot of water and to ensure that the bottle is closed," Jennings said.

"Previously, in 2009-10, I came with my dad to the IPL, (more so) as a tourist, really enjoyed and I am coming back to the place which I loved," he told reporters after the team's practice session at the Wankhede stadium here.

"When I was 9-10 years old, we (me and my dad) were into the nets, we were kind of training and those where some of the days, when I decided not to listen. First ball I got out, second ball I got out, and he said one more time and you are going out, the third ball , I got out and he put his bag down and walked off," he added.