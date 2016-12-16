Moeen Ali Makes A Mark For Tested England Batting

England batsman Moeen Ali on Friday scored his fifth Test century to take England past 250 on Day 1 of the fifth Test match against India in Chennai.

After his first Test hundred at Rajkot in the series, the 29-year-old completed his second ton in 203 balls.

After two early wickets, Moeen came at the crease in the 13th over itself and looked a bit scratchy at the start of his innings. He looked particularly insecure before lunch. He was, in fact, given a life at nought when he flicked Ravindra Jadeja uppishly and through the hands of KL Rahul.

But Moeen grew in confidence after the lunch break and didn't let Indian spinners settle in. He targeted Amit Mishra, who came back into the side because Jayant Yadav was out with a hamstring niggle, who gave 30 runs in the seven overs before tea.

All of Moeen's centuries have come against Asian teams -- two each against India and Sri Lanka and one against Pakistan

Moeen made his mark in the English side after making his international debut in 2014. He has also taken 97 wickets in 36 Test matches.

