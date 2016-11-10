India Showed Lack of Tactical Awareness in Rajkot, says Sunil Gavaskar

Virat Kohli's will be disappointed with the effort of his bowlers and fielders in 1st innings vs England.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Thursday questioned Virat Kohli's tactics as England posted 537 in their first innings at Rajkot.

In an exclusive chat to NDTV, the legendary batsman stated that the Indian team displayed a lack of awareness on both days of the series opener.

"Lack of tactical nous at India's end helped England to get away in this Test. The bowlers didn't use the short ball to good effect," Gavaskar said.

The former India opener also criticized the technique of the Indian fielders. The Indians put down several simple catches during the two days. This prevented India's pacers from having a crack at England's middle-order early in the morning.

"The Indian slip fielding has been questionable. All of them stand in an upright position and hence end up missing the catches that drop near their ankles. I don't know who has advised them to do so. Only Ajinkya Rahane has the right catching technique. If I was a bowler, I wouldn't be very confident about these catchers," Gavaskar further added.

England's first innings total was their third-highest ever in this country, showing their batsmen were in total control against Indian spinners.

Gavaskar praised the Indian openers for giving the team a good start, but went on to add that batting on this pitch will only get tougher from Day 3 onward.

Gavaskar also highlighted the fact that England boasted of a strong batting line-up, with all eleven players having first-class tons under their belt.

India made a cautious start reaching 63 for no loss with openers Murali Vijay (25 not out) and Gautam Gambhir (28 not out) at the crease.