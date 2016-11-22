India Beat England by 246 Runs in 2nd Test to Take 1-0 Lead in 5-Match Series

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket in the 2nd Test vs England.

Visakhapatnam:

Ravichandran Ashwin finished with a match haul of eight wickets as England collapsed on the last day of the second Test to hand India a thumping 246-run win and a series lead on Monday.

Chasing an unlikely 405 for victory, England were bowled out 20 minutes after lunch for 158 as India grabbed a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, after the first Test was drawn.

The victory was India's second biggest against England by runs, after they won by 279 runs at Leeds 30 years ago.

Ashwin, the leading Test wicket-taker this year, once again turned on the heat against the English batsmen who resumed their chase at 87 for two but lost their last eight wickets for just 71 runs.

The off-spinner, who picked up his 22nd five-wicket haul in first innings, captured the first scalp of the day by having Ben Duckett caught behind for nought, ending the batsman's brief, 16-ball stay at the crease.

Ashwin and debutant Jayant Yadav took three wickets each in England's second innings, while fast bowler Mohammed Shami chipped in with two.

England's Moeen Ali did not last long after the batsman looped up a simple catch to fine leg off leg-spinner Ravindra Jadeja for just two runs.

Off-spinner Yadav got the important wicket of Ben Stokes, top-scorer with 70 in England's first innings, for six.

Root, who was dropped on one by captain Virat Kohli at leg slip off Ashwin, provided some resistance until fast bowler Mohammed Shami had him lbw for 25.

Root reviewed the decision but TV replays suggested the ball would have hit the leg stump, upholding the onfield call.

The hosts had reclaimed the advantage on the fourth day after Jadeja trapped England skipper Alastair Cook lbw for 54 on what turned out to be the last ball of the day.

After conceding a 200-run deficit in the first innings, England will take heart from their spirited bowling second time around.

Fast bowler Stuart Broad and leg-spinner Adil Rashid claimed four wickets each to dismiss India for 204.

For India, Kohli scored a sparkling 167 in the first innings followed by a gritty 81 in the second knock.

The action now shifts to Mohali for the third Test starting November 26.