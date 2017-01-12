 
India A vs England XI: Ajinkya Rahane Stars as Hosts Carve Out Easy Win

Updated: 12 January 2017 17:56 IST

India A vs England XI: Ajinkya Rahane scored 91 off 83 balls to take the hosts home with 62 balls to spare.

India A vs England XI: Ajinkya Rahane's innings included 10 fours and a six. © AFP

Captain Ajinkya Rahane played a fine knock to guide India A to a comprehensive six-wicket win over England XI in the second warm-up match at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium.

The stylish right-hander scored 91 off 83 balls to take the hosts home with 62 balls to spare.

Sheldon Jackson and young Rishabh Pant cracked half-centuries each. Jackson scored 59 off 56 balls, with seven boundaries, while Pant's 59 came off just 36 balls and included eight fours and two sixes.

Returning Suresh Raina too played a fine hand of 45 runs off 34 balls. The left-hander stroked seven fours during his innings.

England's bowlers struggled to make inroads in India A's batting line-up on the Brabourne surface.

Earlier in the day, Alex Hales and Jonny Bairstow's fifties powered England XI to a competitive 282-run total.

Pradeep Sangwan, Ashok Dinda and Shahbaz Nadeem bagged two wickets each to restrict the visitors after they got off to a flying start.

Anil Kumble and Virat Kohli will be delighted with India A's show especially since Rahane was among the runs.

The Mumbai batsman's ideal day out will most definitely help him gain confidence ahead of the high-profile limited-overs series against England.

The India-England ODI series starts on January 15 in Pune.

Highlights
  • Ajinkya Rahane top scored for India A with 91 runs
  • Rishabh Pant cracked a half-century for the hosts
  • India A won the second warm-up match vs England XI by six wickets
Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 102
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 07 January 2017

