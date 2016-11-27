I Never Look up For Praise From Anyone: Adil Rashid

Mohali:

He has been a surprise package for England with 16 wickets so far but leg-spinner Adil Rashid says the accolades that are coming his way for his performance against India in the Test series is not something that bothers him.

"I never looked up for any praise from media or anybody. I just keep my head down and concentrate in the nets and work hard. Obviously, you go out there and give your 100 per cent. If wickets come, they come, if they don't then (it's not) big deal," Rashid said at the media conference after the opening day's play.

Asked how he has been preparing to bowl at various batsmen, Rashid said: "Sometimes you get a bit of luck as well but hard work in the nets (is the key). I have worked on a few technical things like field placings.

"We are confident of having that belief that you can get all the best players in the world out. Sometimes things go your way, sometimes they don't. At the moment it's going ok so far."

Rashid attributes his wickets to a collective effort from his team.

"We had to really work as a team. We had to stick to our plans. We had certain plans for certain players and we had to really look to nail it. We knew we might not get rewards straightaway but if we stick to our plans we might get the rewards in the last session and that's what happened," he said.

Rashid was happy with the day's proceedings as he considered that England have done well to restrict India to 271 for six in reply to visitors' 283 all out.

"We will take that at the end of the day. Probably, we bowled exceptionally well as a team. We stuck to our plans and we got rewards at the end of the session. They got a little partnership but you know it happens in cricket that can happen. But we will come back tomorrow and come over."

Rashid praised Ben Stokes for getting the prize wicket of Indian captain Virat Kohli.

"It was a big wicket and we all know that he (Kohli) is a class player. To get him on 60-odd (62), you know we have set our plans. For Stoksey (Stokes) to get (Kohli), there has been bit of a friction between the two (referring to their exchanges). But it shows the class of Stoksey. He really runs in and gives his 100 per cent and gets rewards."

India got a few quick runs with the second new ball but Rashid said that the pacers did not bowl too short.

"Not really. Obviously both the batsmen were in. They were playing a few shots, looking to be attacking and the pitch is still good so even a length ball, you can just go on the front foot and drive through and hit fours," said Rashid.