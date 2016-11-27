 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016
Cricket

I Never Look up For Praise From Anyone: Adil Rashid

Updated: 27 November 2016 19:56 IST

The England spinner Adil Rashid credited his team for his wickets tally of 16 in the series so far.

I Never Look up For Praise From Anyone: Adil Rashid
Adil Rashid took three wickets on Day 2 of the Mohali test © AFP

Mohali:

He has been a surprise package for England with 16 wickets so far but leg-spinner Adil Rashid says the accolades that are coming his way for his performance against India in the Test series is not something that bothers him.

"I never looked up for any praise from media or anybody. I just keep my head down and concentrate in the nets and work hard. Obviously, you go out there and give your 100 per cent. If wickets come, they come, if they don't then (it's not) big deal," Rashid said at the media conference after the opening day's play.

Asked how he has been preparing to bowl at various batsmen, Rashid said: "Sometimes you get a bit of luck as well but hard work in the nets (is the key). I have worked on a few technical things like field placings.

"We are confident of having that belief that you can get all the best players in the world out. Sometimes things go your way, sometimes they don't. At the moment it's going ok so far."

Rashid attributes his wickets to a collective effort from his team.

"We had to really work as a team. We had to stick to our plans. We had certain plans for certain players and we had to really look to nail it. We knew we might not get rewards straightaway but if we stick to our plans we might get the rewards in the last session and that's what happened," he said.

Rashid was happy with the day's proceedings as he considered that England have done well to restrict India to 271 for six in reply to visitors' 283 all out.

"We will take that at the end of the day. Probably, we bowled exceptionally well as a team. We stuck to our plans and we got rewards at the end of the session. They got a little partnership but you know it happens in cricket that can happen. But we will come back tomorrow and come over."

Rashid praised Ben Stokes for getting the prize wicket of Indian captain Virat Kohli.

"It was a big wicket and we all know that he (Kohli) is a class player. To get him on 60-odd (62), you know we have set our plans. For Stoksey (Stokes) to get (Kohli), there has been bit of a friction between the two (referring to their exchanges). But it shows the class of Stoksey. He really runs in and gives his 100 per cent and gets rewards."

India got a few quick runs with the second new ball but Rashid said that the pacers did not bowl too short.

"Not really. Obviously both the batsmen were in. They were playing a few shots, looking to be attacking and the pitch is still good so even a length ball, you can just go on the front foot and drive through and hit fours," said Rashid.

Topics : India England Adil Rashid Ben Stokes Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali India vs England 2016 Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • 'My job is to bowl well, nothing else matters to me'
  • Rashid has taken 16 wickets in the series so far
  • Rashid attributed his wickets to a collective team effort
Related Articles
Joe Root Rues Missed Chances After England Concede Lead to India
Joe Root Rues Missed Chances After England Concede Lead to India
Saqlain Mushtaq to Continue as England's Spin Consultant in ODI Series
Saqlain Mushtaq to Continue as England's Spin Consultant in ODI Series
India vs England: Disappointed we Didn't Get Over The Line, Says Alastair Cook
India vs England: Disappointed we Didn't Get Over The Line, Says Alastair Cook
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.