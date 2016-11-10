India vs England: Ben Stokes Adds Salt To India's Wounds

English batsmen continued to pile on the misery for India as a third visiting player, this time Ben Stokes, scored a century in only the first innings of the first Test being played at Rajkot.

Stokes reached the three-figure mark with a sublime boundary to take off his helmet and raise his bat towards the dressing room, where his team applauded the effort.

This is the 25-year-old all-rounder's fourth hundred in Tests but his first against India and in Asia and what better time to get it than when England really needed him to fire.

England had lost Joe Root, who had stabilised the visitor's innings, but that score had to be consolidated. And in came Stokes, who played a fluid knock to bring up his century and solidify England's position in the match with help from another centurion Moeen Ali.

The Christchurch-born has been in form of late. He was undoubedtly England's player of the series in Bangladesh recenlty. The fiery all-rounder was the highest run-getter as well as the highest wicket-taker for England in the two-Test series.

He took 11 wickets and scored a total of 128 runs at an average of 32. But what stood out was the ability he showed while facing Bangladesh's spin bowlers in the first Test at Chittagong.

With the pitch taking some turn in the second innings, Stokes rescued England from a precarious position with a gritty 85 that helped his team put up a winning target.