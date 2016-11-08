 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs England 2016
Cricket

Alastair Cook Brushes Aside Talk of End as England Captain

Updated: 08 November 2016 15:26 IST

British media was abuzz with speculation on Alastair Cook's future after a magazine interview quoted the skipper as saying that he does not know how long he could carry on.

Alastair Cook Brushes Aside Talk of End as England Captain
Alastair Cook has won 24 of his Tests as England captain. © AFP

England captain Alastair Cook on Tuesday rejected speculation that the upcoming Test series against India could be his last as skipper, saying that a "mountain out of a molehill" has been created owing to his "honest" assessment of his future.

British media was abuzz with speculation on Cook's future after a magazine interview quoted the skipper as saying that he does not know how long he could carry on.

England's captain since 2012, Cook today sought to clarify his position in the pre-match press conference of the opening Test against India starting here tomorrow.

"I have given quite an honest answer to a question which is hard to answer when someone says how long you see yourself captaining the side. I said I really don't know, it could be two months, could be at the end of this series, six months or the end of the next one or two years. That's the kind of answer I gave (on which) obviously headlines have been made of. It will be a series by series judgment, it always has been," Cook said.

"Someone has made a mountain out of a molehill. It has not been a disruption. I gave an honest interview to an interview question. As always, it has been blown out of proportion. My situation has not changed. No one has talked about it in the dressing room, no one has asked me. It's business as usual," he added.

Cook will surpass Michael Atherton's record of captaining England in 54 Tests when he leads England out in the opening match on Wednesday.

Topics : Alastair Cook Cricket India vs England 2016
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Alastair Cook became England captain in 2012
  • In total, Cook has won 24 of his Tests as captain
  • Cook led England to historic Test series win over India in 2012
Related Articles
Underfire Alastair Cook Finds Much-Needed Support From Paul Farbrace
Underfire Alastair Cook Finds Much-Needed Support From Paul Farbrace
England Need Alastair Cook's Runs, Not His Leadership: Michael Vaughan
England Need Alastair Cook's Runs, Not His Leadership: Michael Vaughan
Alastair Cook Says It's Not Right Time to Decide on Captaincy After Series Loss
Alastair Cook Says It's Not Right Time to Decide on Captaincy After Series Loss
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.