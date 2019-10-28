 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs Bangladesh 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

Sourav Ganguly Hopeful Of Day-Night Test At Eden Gardens, Bangladesh Cricket Board To Take Final Call

Updated: 28 October 2019 20:52 IST

India vs Bangladesh: If Bangladesh agree, Kolkata could host India's first-ever day-night Test.

Sourav Ganguly Hopeful Of Day-Night Test At Eden Gardens, Bangladesh Cricket Board To Take Final Call
India vs Bangladesh: Sourav Ganguly is hopeful that BCB will agree to play a Day-Night Test. © AFP

Sourav Ganguly, BCCI president, on Monday remained hopeful that Bangladesh will agree to play the first-ever Day-Night Test between the two countries, notwithstanding the neighbours' apprehension about facing the pink ball. The Test is scheduled to be held at the Eden Gardens from November 22-26. The final outcome of Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) meeting with its senior players will be intimated to the BCCI president by late Monday evening or Tuesday morning. "I spoke to the BCB president (Nazmul Hassan). They are agreeable, they wanted to speak to the players. I'm sure it will be a day-night match. They will also officially announce it soon. Hopefully, by 10-10:30 pm tonight, we will get a confirmation," Ganguly told PTI.

BCB's head of cricket operations and former skipper Akram Khan acknowledged that there are practical issues like lack of preparation as far as playing with the pink ball under lights is concerned.

"It's a great initiative but we need to take the players into confidence. If you look at the itinerary, we would probably get two days (November 21, 22) for training with pink ball under lights. That's too little time for preparation. The players are meeting the president today. Hopefully, by tonight or tomorrow (Tuesday) morning, a decision will be made," Khan said.

Sourav Ganguly, on his part, wants a final intimation by Monday night only so that preparation starts in full swing with other arrangements.

"If we get to know by tonight and then we will go forward with our plans by tomorrow."

There are plans to invite India's legendary Olympians like Abhinav Bindra, MC Mary Kom and PV Sindhu and felicitate them for their contribution to the country's Olympic movement.

"We want to invite and have plans to felicitate Mary Kom, Sindhu and all (great Olympians). We are just waiting for the BCB's confirmation at the moment. There are also plans to bring in school children, providing them free passes for the game," Ganguly said.

A lot like Cricket Australia's annual 'Pink Test' (players wear Pink caps) in association with the Jane McGrath Foundation to raise awareness about breast cancer, Ganguly also wants the Eden's Day-Night Test to be an "annual affair".

"I want the Eden (Day-Night) to be an annual affair," the president said without elaborating whether there would be some charity initiatives taken by the BCCI or the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly Eden Gardens Eden Gardens India vs Bangladesh Football
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sourav Ganguly hopefull BCB will agree to play a Day-Night Test
  • 2nd Test is scheduled to be held at the Eden Gardens from November 22-26
  • India will face Bangladesh in a two-Test series at home
Related Articles
Virender Sehwag Says One Prediction On Sourav Ganguly Came True, One More To Go
Virender Sehwag Says One Prediction On Sourav Ganguly Came True, One More To Go
Ravi Shastri Congratulates Sourav Ganguly On Becoming BCCI Chief, Says "Win-Win For Indian Cricket"
Ravi Shastri Congratulates Sourav Ganguly On Becoming BCCI Chief, Says "Win-Win For Indian Cricket"
Virat Kohli Keen On Playing Day-Night Tests, Says Sourav Ganguly
Virat Kohli Keen On Playing Day-Night Tests, Says Sourav Ganguly
"People Don
"People Don't See What Happens Inside": Sourav Ganguly On Rapport With Virat Kohli
VVS Laxman Wants Sourav Ganguly To Revive National Cricket Academy
VVS Laxman Wants Sourav Ganguly To Revive National Cricket Academy
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.