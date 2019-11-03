 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs Bangladesh 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

Rohit Sharma Surpasses Virat Kohli To Become Leading Run-Scorer In T20Is

Updated: 03 November 2019 21:17 IST

Rohit Sharma reclaimed the top spot in the list of highest run-scorer in T20 internationals during the first T20I against Bangladesh in Delhi.

Rohit Sharma Surpasses Virat Kohli To Become Leading Run-Scorer In T20Is
Rohit Sharma managed to score nine runs for India in 1st T20I. © AFP

India's stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday reclaimed the top spot in the list of leading run-scorers in T20 internationals during the first T20I against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Rohit has been trading the top spot with Virat Kohli for some time now and it was the latter who was leading the chart with 2,450 runs to his name. Rohit was eight runs behind Kohli going into the first T20I against Bangladesh, and he wiped off the gap in the first over of the match.

However, Rohit (9) did not last long as Shaiful Islam trapped him in front of the stumps in the fifth ball of the first over. He took a review but the replays showed 'umpire's call', which meant he had to walk back to the pavillion.

It was Rohit's 99th T20I, taking him past MS Dhoni for most appearances in the shortest format for India. He is now tied with former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on second in the list of most appearances in T20Is overall.

Rohit has enjoyed a rich vein of form this year. After top-scoring in the 2019 World Cup with 648 runs, he made his debut as an opener for India in Test cricket during the recent series against South Africa. He ended up scoring 529 runs in the series, which included a maiden Test double hundred.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket India vs Bangladesh India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma reclaimed the top spot in the list of leading T20I scorers
  • Rohit has been trading the top spot with Virat Kohli for some time now
  • He scored nine runs for India in 1st T20I against Bangladesh
Related Articles
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma Surpasses MS Dhoni To Become India
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma Surpasses MS Dhoni To Become India's Most Capped Player In T20Is
Shikhar Dhawan Shares Adorable Video With Rohit Sharma
Shikhar Dhawan Shares Adorable Video With Rohit Sharma's Daughter
India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I 2019 Live Score: Yuzvendra Chahal Strikes To Disrupt Bangladesh
India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I 2019 Live Score: Yuzvendra Chahal Strikes To Disrupt Bangladesh's Progress In Chase
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma Wants To Take Captain Virat Kohli
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma Wants To Take Captain Virat Kohli's Good Work Forward
Rohit Sharma Confirms Delhi Pollution Not A Problem Ahead Of 1st T20I
Rohit Sharma Confirms Delhi Pollution Not A Problem Ahead Of 1st T20I
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.