 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Bangladesh

 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma Requests Everyone To Keep Their "Eyes Off" Rishabh Pant

Updated: 09 November 2019 15:38 IST

Rohit Sharma backed young Rishabh Pant to do well in the near future and asked everyone to stop criticising him for every mistake he makes on the field.

India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma Requests Everyone To Keep Their "Eyes Off" Rishabh Pant
Rohit Sharma in conversation with Rishabh Pant. © AFP

Young Rishabh Pant has been continuously criticised for his poor showing behind the stumps. More so, because Rishabh Pant is being groomed to take the place of veteran wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni, but is yet to really set the stage alight in international cricket. However, India's Twenty20 International (T20I) stand-in captain Rohit Sharma came out in support of the Delhi batsman and said everyone should keep their eyes away from him. Rohit Sharma also added that Rishabh Pant is a fearless cricketer and if the criticism stays away, it will help him perform better.

"You know there is a lot of talk happening about Rishabh Pant every day, every minute. I just feel that he needs to be allowed to do what he wants to do on the field. I would request everyone to keep their eyes away from Rishabh Pant for a while," skipper Rohit said on the eve of the T20 series decider against Bangladesh here.

"He is a fearless cricketer and we (team management) want him to have that freedom. And if you guys take your eyes off him for sometime, it will allow him to perform even better," added Rohit.

Rohit Sharma was clearly irritated by the fact that every move that Rishabh Pant is making in international cricket these days is being looked through a magnifying glass.

"He is a young guy, 22, trying to make his mark in international cricket. Every move he makes on the field, people start talking about him. It is not fair. I think we should allow him to play his cricket which actually he also wants to do," the Mumbai batsman said.

Pant scored 27 runs in the New Delhi T20I and did not get to bat in the Rajkot match. The third T20I in Nagpur will be an opportunity for Pant to up his game and prove his calibre.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team India vs Bangladesh Rishabh Rajendra Pant Rishabh Pant Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rohit Sharma backed young Rishabh Pant to do well in the near future
  • He asked everyone to stop criticising Rishabh Pant
  • Pant scored 27 runs in Delhi T20I and did not get to bat in Rajkot
Related Articles
India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Preview: India, Bangladesh Face Off In Series Decider In Nagpur
India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Preview: India, Bangladesh Face Off In Series Decider In Nagpur
India vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs Bangladesh: Guess Who Gave Rohit Sharma His 100th T20I Cap Ahead Of Bangladesh Win?
India vs Bangladesh: Guess Who Gave Rohit Sharma His 100th T20I Cap Ahead Of Bangladesh Win?
India vs Bangladesh: This Record Went Unnoticed As India Chased Down Bangladesh
India vs Bangladesh: This Record Went Unnoticed As India Chased Down Bangladesh's Total In 2nd T20I
India vs Bangladesh: What Rohit Sharma Can Do, Even Virat Kohli Can
India vs Bangladesh: What Rohit Sharma Can Do, Even Virat Kohli Can't, Says Virender Sehwag
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.