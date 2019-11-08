 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Bangladesh

 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

Sourav Ganguly Defends Rishabh Pant, Says He Is A Superb Player

Updated: 08 November 2019 18:14 IST

Rishabh Pant has been getting a lot of flak for his less-than impressive show behind the stumps but BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly came to his defence.

Sourav Ganguly Defends Rishabh Pant, Says He Is A Superb Player
Rishabh Pant, who had a forgettable outing in Delhi, was at the receiving end in Rajkot as well. © AFP

Rishabh Pant, who was mercilessly trolled for his wicketkeeping skills in the first two Twenty20 Internationals (T20I) against Bangladesh, will mature with time, believes BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. The former India captain urged the fans to be patient with Pant as he is still in the learning phase. "He's a superb player. Give Rishabh Pant time, he will be fine," Ganguly said on Friday. Asked if India are missing MS Dhoni behind the stumps, Ganguly said that the team and fans must give time to the 21-year-old Pant. "He will mature slowly, you have to give him time. India played really well last night," Ganguly added.

Pant, who had a forgettable outing in Delhi due to his DRS howlers, was at the receiving end in Rajkot as well.

After India's stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bowl in his 100th T20I match, Liton Das and Mohammad Naim gave Bangladesh a solid start.

In the 6th over bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal, Liton Das charged down the track but was totally beaten by the turn. It was an easy stumping chance for Pant, but the delivery was declared a no-ball.

Third umpire Anil Chaudhary gave a lifeline to Liton Das as Pant had grabbed the ball slightly in front of the stumps.

As expected, fans trolled Rishabh Pant and asked for the return of veteran MS Dhoni, who is currently on a sabbatical from cricket.

Pant, however, redeemed himself as he ran Liton Das out in the 8th over for 29 runs.

Then in the 13th over, Pant managed another stumping and it looked very close this time as well.

The giant screen showed Soumya Sarkar was not out but the decision was changed to out just seconds later.

As far as the series is concerned, Rohit Sharma helped India draw level with Bangladesh as the hosts won by 8 wickets.

The 3rd and final T20I will be played in Nagpur on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team India vs Bangladesh Rishabh Rajendra Pant Rishabh Pant Sourav Ganguly Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Rishabh Pant was mercilessly trolled for his wicketkeeping skills
  • Sourav Ganguly urged the fans to be patient with Rishabh Pant
  • The 3rd and final T20I will be played in Nagpur on Sunday
Related Articles
"Important To Be Neat And Tidy Behind The Stumps": Kumar Sangakkara Advises Rishabh Pant
"Important To Be Neat And Tidy Behind The Stumps": Kumar Sangakkara Advises Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant Fails Basics Of Wicketkeeping, Fans Flood Twitter With Memes
Rishabh Pant Fails Basics Of Wicketkeeping, Fans Flood Twitter With Memes
"Happy Birthday Chachaaa": Rishabh Pant
"Happy Birthday Chachaaa": Rishabh Pant's Message For Virat Kohli Invites Jokes On Twitter
Indian Fans Shouldn
Indian Fans Shouldn't Compare Rishabh Pant With MS Dhoni, Says Adam Gilchrist
Rishabh Pant Is "Changing His Game, Give Him Some Time", Says Yuvraj Singh
Rishabh Pant Is "Changing His Game, Give Him Some Time", Says Yuvraj Singh
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.