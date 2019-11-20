 
India vs Bangladesh: Stats For Pink-Ball Tests Should Be Maintained Separately, Says Sunil Gavaskar

Updated: 20 November 2019 14:32 IST

India will play their first day-night Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens from November 22, beginning a whole new chapter of cricket in the country.

Sunil Gavaskar said that pink-ball Test cricket has a big future. © AFP

Legendary Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar has said that statistics and records for day-night Tests should be maintained separately from regular Test matches. Ahead of India's first foray into pink-ball cricket, Gavaskar said that he saw a bright future for day-night Test cricket, likening it to the success received by day-night ODIs. "When day-night cricket started not many thought it would be successful but look at the huge following it has now, so there's no reason to believe that day night Test cricket won't be successful too," Gavaskar said.

"The only thing I feel is that the stats for pink-ball Test cricket should be separately maintained from red-ball cricket," he said. "Similarly, for limited-overs cricket also the stats should be separate for red-ball and white-ball, or some sort of distinction made so that future generations can know what was what," he added.

Gavaskar also feels that India's lack of experience with the pink ball won't be a hindrance as they are a team that can win in any circumstances.

"This is a magnificent Indian team which can find a way to win even if they are playing on the snow in Iceland or sand in the Sahara desert," Gavaskar said before adding, "So it does not matter whether any of the players have played earlier with the pink ball or not."

India and Bangladesh will face off in the historic day-night Test that starts on November 22 at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. India lead the two-match series 1-0, having defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs in the first Test in Indore.

(With inputs from AFP)

