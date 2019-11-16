 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Bangladesh

 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

India vs Bangladesh: "Mohammed Shami's Probably Got The Best Seam Position," Says India Bowling Coach

Updated: 16 November 2019 20:31 IST

Bharat Arun praised India's fast bowling trio of Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav for yet another dominating performance in the first Test against Bangladesh.

India vs Bangladesh: "Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami took seven wickets in the first Test against Bangladesh. © AFP

An extremely skilful bunch with each speed merchant bringing in a different facet makes the current Indian pace unit best in the world, feels team's bowling coach Bharat Arun. In another fabulous fast bowling performance without injured pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian troika of Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami collected 14 wickets as India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs victory in the first Test in Indore. But more than the wickets, it's the impact that the pacers have created over the last 20 months has left a lasting impression.

"I think at present we are the no. 1 team in the world. Getting there is difficult, staying there is even more difficult. I think to do that over a period of three years, you need to stay constantly hungry," Arun said after the match.

India's most successful bowling coach Arun then spoke about each of the three pacers.

On Ishant coming round the wicket to left-hander (Shadman Islam's dismissal), Arun said: "Actually started working on that variation from yesterday. So if you look at the way he signaled after he got the wicket, he was very happy that he could do that."

"Each time you try to explore new avenues in your bowling, you constantly look to improve. And this would give him the much needed fillip to experiment more and try out," he added.

It's Ishant's experience that has made him the bowler that he is.

"Ishant is probably the most experienced bowler we have. He has played over 90 Test matches. He felt that he needs the batsmen to play a lot more. It was about him trying to experiment with different angles. What he's doing now, suits his bowling best," the bowling coach said.

When asked about Umesh, the bowling coach lavished praise on the "character" that he has shown despite being in and out of the side due to specific team combinations.

"Umesh showed a lot of character in coming back. But then that's also an embarrassment of riches (with Bumrah on his way to recovery)," the former India bowler said.

"You have five fast bowlers (Buvneshwar Kumar being the fifth) who are ready to play for the country. And over a period of time if you can manage the workloads well, we can ensure that each one is nice and fresh for every game that we play."

The craftiest among all the Indian fast bowlers is undoubtedly Mohammed Shami, whose "seam position" according to Arun is best in the world.

"Shami has always had the speed. It's not fair to compare but if you look at bowlers all around, Shami's got probably the best seam position. And one way to maintain the speed is he's spent a lot of work doing his fitness," Arun said.

"There is a perfect balance between fitness and the bowling he does. I think that works very well for Shami and that's the secret behind it," he said.

When a Bangladeshi reporter asked how the pace revolution started in India, a visibly satisfied Arun replied: "The hunger to do well."

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India vs Bangladesh Mohammed Shami Ahmed Mohammed Shami Umeshkumar Tilak Yadav Umesh Yadav Ishant Sharma Ishant Sharma Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Bharat Arun praised Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami
  • He lauded Shami's seam position and fitness
  • He praised Ishant for using his experience and Umesh for his character
Related Articles
India vs Bangladesh: Need To Ask Mohammed Shami For Few Tips, Says Ishant Sharma Ahead Of Pink-Ball Test
India vs Bangladesh: Need To Ask Mohammed Shami For Few Tips, Says Ishant Sharma Ahead Of Pink-Ball Test
India vs Bangladesh: After Bowlers
India vs Bangladesh: After Bowlers' Show, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara Combine To Put India On Top
Virat Kohli Asks Indore Crowd To Cheer For Mohammed Shami And Not Him. Watch Video
Virat Kohli Asks Indore Crowd To Cheer For Mohammed Shami And Not Him. Watch Video
Rohit Sharma Emulates Virat Kohli, Becomes Third Indian Batsman To Enter Top 10 Rankings Across Formats
Rohit Sharma Emulates Virat Kohli, Becomes Third Indian Batsman To Enter Top 10 Rankings Across Formats
Umesh Yadav Celebrates Early Diwali, Mohammed Shami Happy To Make Batsmen Dance To His Tunes. Watch
Umesh Yadav Celebrates Early Diwali, Mohammed Shami Happy To Make Batsmen Dance To His Tunes. Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.