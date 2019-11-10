A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 19.0 overs, Bangladesh, chasing a target of 175, are 144/8. The live updates of India vs Bangladesh scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Bangladesh, 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Bangladesh, 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Bangladesh, India vs Bangladesh live score, India vs Bangladesh scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Bangladesh, 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Aminul looks to make room again but this time Khaleel follows him. He bowls a slower one which Aminul tries to heave towards the leg side but misses.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Woosshh! That has raced away! Full ball on off, Aminul makes room and slams this one over the cover region for a boundary.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Bouncer on off, Aminul looks to play the upper cut but misses. The umpire signals it as a wide.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) Aminul Islam pulls this one away towards mid-wicket for a couple.
Mustafizur Rahman walks out to bat.
17.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! 4th wicket for Chahar and he has one more over to go. Can he make it a 5-fer? Chahar bowls a short one on middle and off, Shafiul gets his front leg out of the way and looks to go big. He hits it cleanly but not clean enough as the ball goes straight down the throat of KL Rahul who takes an easy catch. Bangladesh 8 down now.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Shortish on middle and off, Shafiul pulls this one towards mid-wicket for a couple.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball wide outside off, Shafiul looks to cut but misses.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Good yorker by Chahar! Shafiul does well to get his bat down in time and dig it out.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish delivery, Aminul pulls this one towards mid-wicket for one.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Shafiul lofts this one over mid on for one.
16.6 overs (1 Run) OUCH! That must have hurt Chahal! He floats this one outside off, Shafiul gets down on one knee and smashes this one straight towards Chahal. He tries to get his hand out of the way but the ball still catches his fingers. Chahal looks in pain.
Shafiul Islam is the new man in.
16.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! 50th T20I wicket for Yuzvendra Chahal and India are cruising now. He floats this one on middle, Mahmudullah comes down the track and looks to smash it. However, the Bangladesh skipper completely misses the ball and the stumps behind are shattered. Bangladesh need 45 in 19 balls.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker one outside off, shorter in length, Mahmudullah looks to cut but misses.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, Aminul plays it with soft hands through mid-wicket, thinks about taking two but Manish Pandey is super quick. Just a run again.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Around middle, worked through mid-wicket again. This time, it is just a single.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and around middle, Mahmudullah comes down the track and flicks it through mid-wicket. Takes the arm on of Manish Pandey and comes back for the second.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Aminul pulls this one but straight to the man at mid-wicket.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Hat-trick ball and it is defended towards point.
15.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Bangladesh in tatters now! Length ball on middle and off, Hossain looks to flick it towards the leg side but the ball goes off the leading edge towards the off side. Dube runs towards the ball and takes the catch. 2 in 2 for him and Mahmudullah is the only batsman that remains now.
Afif Hossain comes in to bat now.
15.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! India edging closer to victory now! What a ball by Dube! He bowls the perfect yorker on the off pole. Naim tries to make room and carve it out but misses. Dube hits and Naim has to walk back. Bangladesh need 49 more.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Mahmudullah pulls this one towards square leg for one.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Good slower one by Dube! Shorter one on middle, Mahmudullah looks to pull but is way early into his shot. He misses it completely.