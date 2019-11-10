Follow the India vs Bangladesh, 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.4 overs, Bangladesh, chasing a target of 175, are 31/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Bangladesh, 2019/20 today match between India and Bangladesh. Everything related to India and Bangladesh match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Bangladesh live score. Do check for India vs Bangladesh scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish on off, Mithun rocks back and looks to cut but misses. Another tight over by Sundar.
Live Score
3rd T20I, Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur, Nov 10, 2019
-
IND174/5 (20.0)78%Winning %
-
BAN82/2 (10.3)22%
Play in Progress
Bangladesh need 93 runs in 57 balls at 9.78 rpo
- Mohammad Naim49 (33)
- Mohammad Mithun23 (21)
- Washington Sundar 25/0 (3.3)
- Shivam Dube 23/0 (2)
4.5 overs (1 Run) Naim has driven this one straight down to long off for one.
4.4 overs (2 Runs) Shortish again, Naim pulls this one towards mid-wicket for a couple.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish in length, pushed towards long on for one.
4.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Drags it back does Sundar, Naim works this one towards cover for one.
Change of ends for Washington Sundar now.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball on middle and off, Mithun pulls this one but straight to Rahul at mid-wicket.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Mithun pushes it towards mid off.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Falls safe! Khaleel bowls a length ball on middle, Naim looks to pull it away but the ball goes off the top edge towards the leg side. It falls in no man's land and the batters scamper through for one.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, pushed towards the man at cover.
3.2 overs (0 Run) This time Naim guides this one towards point off the back foot.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Naim defends it out.
Change of ends for Khaleel.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle, blocked out by Mithun. He survives the hat-trick ball.
Mohammad Mithun to face the hat-trick ball.
2.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Bangladesh have been rocked here! Chahar has two in two! Full ball on off, Sarkar looks to go over the mid off fielder for a boundary on his first ball. He does not get the perfect timing on it and Dube at mid off goes to his right to take the catch.
Soumya Sarkar walks out to replace Liton Das.
2.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Bangladesh lose their first wicket and India are buzzing! Short delivery on middle and leg, Das rocks back and pulls this powerfully towards mid-wicket. Washington Dube there runs to his left, catches the ball and almost performs a split as he falls because of the dew. First blow to Bangladesh and Liton Das is out of here.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length delivery on middle, Naim rocks back and pulls this one towards mid-wicket for one.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Another one outside off, Naim tries to push at it but fails to get bat on ball.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a length ball on off, Naim cuts it towards point.
Deepak Chahar replaces Khaleel Ahmed after just one over.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads of Naim, he flicks this one towards mid-wicket for one. Good start for Sundar. Just 3 off it.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, Das flicks this one towards mid-wicket for a single.
1.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads of Naim again, he flicks this one towards mid-wicket for a single.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Full and floated on off, Naim gets down on one knee and plays the sweep shot. The ball goes off the inner half towards square leg.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Naim pushes this one towards the man at cover.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on the pads, Naim flicks this one towards the man at square leg.
Washington Sundar to partner Khaleel Ahmed from the other end.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Fantastic shot! Full ball on off, Das just creams his drive down the ground through mid off for a boundary. 8 off the first over of the innings.
0.5 over (0 Run) Another full ball outside off, Das pushes it straight to the man at cover again.
0.4 over (0 Run) Full on off, pushed towards the man at cover.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! JUST OVER! Full on the pads of Das, he tries to flick it towards mid-wicket but does so uppishly. The ball goes just over the man at mid-wicket and away to the fence.
0.2 over (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, pushed towards cover.
0.1 over (0 Run) Khaleel starts with a full ball on off, Das looks to push it towards cover but the ball goes off the inside edge towards mid-wicket.
The Indian fielders make their way out to the middle. They are followed by the Bangladesh openers, Mohammad Naim and Liton Das. The latter will be taking strike. Khaleel Ahmed will start the proceedings with the ball.