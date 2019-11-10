Follow the India vs Bangladesh, 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, Bangladesh, chasing a target of 175, are 126/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Bangladesh, 2019/20 today match between India and Bangladesh. Everything related to India and Bangladesh match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Bangladesh live score. Do check for India vs Bangladesh scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Naim tries to cut this one but misses. 50 runs needed in 30 balls now.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smashed away! Full and wide outside off, Naim smashes it through the cover region for a boundary.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! NOT OUT! Rohit Sharma was very hesitant to take the review and it does not pay off. Short delivery wide outside off, Naim looks to cut but fails to do so. Khaleel and Pant think there is a slight nick on that and appeal. The umpire is unmoved and signals the wide. The bowler and keeper go to the skipper trying to convince him and Rohit takes the review at the last moment. Replays roll in, it is a legal delivery. Ultra Edge comes in and shows no nick. Wide signalled and review wasted.
Review time!
14.4 overs (1 Run) Mahmudullah again opens the face of the bat to guide this down to third man for one.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length on off, Naim tries to pull but the ball goes off the inside half towards long on for one.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Mahmudullah guides this one towards third man for a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads of Naim by Khaleel, the batter flicks this one towards fine leg. Sundar there dives and saves runs for his side. Single taken.
Khaleel Ahmed is back on. 2-0-9-0, his figures so far.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Naim drives this one straight down the ground. The ball goes towards the fence but the man from long off cuts it off.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Naim flicks this one towards mid-wicket for a couple.
13.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Mahmudullah flicks this one towards square leg for one.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Naim works this one towards the leg side for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Comfartably in! Full ball on off, Mahmudullah works it towards mid on and sets off for a run.
The umpire has referred an appeal upstairs.
Mahmudullah, the skipper, walks out now.
13.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! Dube gets his first international wicket and how important it is! Dube bowls a good length ball on middle and off, Rahim looks to guide this one down to third man. However, he fails to do so as he gets an inside edge straight onto the leg pole. Rahim is out of here and quick wickets for India. They have roared back!
Mushfiqur Rahim walks out now. Can he take his team home? Also, Shivam Dube comes back into the attack. His figures, 2-0-23-0.
12.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Mithun's struggles come to an end. He has consumed 29 balls for his 27 runs and his wicket might be a blessing a disguise for his side. A length ball outside off, MM comes down the track and looks to go inside out but finds KL Rahul at wide long off, who does really well to run to his left and take the catch.
12.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball outside off, slower in pace, Mithun comes down the track and throws his bat wildly. Misses.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, punched off the back foot towards long off for one.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, played through point for a run.
12.2 overs (0 Run) A short ball outside off, MM looks to pull but misses.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Full and down the leg side, Mithun looks to flick but misses. The ball goes off his pads past Pant towards fine leg. Two runs taken, leg byes signalled.
Deepak Chahar is back on.
11.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Chahal is being smashed everywhere! Floated on middle and off, Naim comes down the track and lofts this one over the bowler's head for a biggie.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) Floated on the pads, Naim works this one towards deep square leg and takes a smart couple.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Naim drives this one through the cover region for a boundary. He is playing an awesome innings.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Again Naim survives! This time Mithun pushes it towards cover and sets off for a single. Naim is running towards the striker's end. The ball goes to Rohit Sharma who throws it to the keeper's end but Pant fails to collect it and dislodges the bails with his mitts. However, replays show that Naim would have been anyway.
11.2 overs (1 Run) What an opportunity missed! Chahal misses the chance to dismiss Naim! Naim rocks and cuts this one towards point. The batters set off for a single but Deepak Chahar gets to the ball and throws it towards Chahal. The throw is wide but good enough. Chahal collects the ball but fails to hit the stumps from a very close range. Had he hit, Naim would have had to walk back.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Mithun pushes this one down to long on for one.
Yuzvendra Chahal is back into the attack. 2-0-23-0, his figures so far.
10.6 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Chance for a catch and a stumping too! It is a shortish ball on middle and leg, Naim looks to make room and cut. The ball goes off the inside edge beating Pant towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Naim gets to his fifty in style! Floated outside off, Naim gets down on one knee and sweeps this one towards backward square leg for a boundary. Naim will be looking to be the herp
10.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish on middle, Mithun pulls it towards mid-wicket for one.
10.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! What a strike from Mithun! Floated on off, Mithun just smashes this one down the ground over the long off fielder for a biggie.
Is there dew present so much? The bowlers are struggling to grip the ball.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Naim cuts this one towards point for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle and leg, Mithun works it towards mid-wicket for a single.