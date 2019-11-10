Follow the India vs Bangladesh, 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, India are 174/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Bangladesh, 2019/20 today match between India and Bangladesh. Everything related to India and Bangladesh match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Bangladesh live score. Do check for India vs Bangladesh scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
So, can India keep the Bangla Tigers at bay or will the visitors rock the world by chasing this total down? Join us in a while to find out!
The Bangladesh bowlers had a tough night all round. Only Al-Amin Hossain and Soumya Sarkar came out with good performances. Other than them, the bowling was pretty dour.
India had a rocky start as skipper Rohit Sharma was dismissed early on. However, Dhawan and Rahul steadied the ship and started playing their strokes after a while. The main stand came between Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul who both scored half and stitched a very good partnership. India stuttered at the end due to the fall of wickets but managed to end on a good total.
So, India have set a target of 175 for Bangladesh to chase down and it will not be an easy task. However, with the dew around, we cannot say anything.
19.6 overs (2 Runs) Beautiful yorker to finish off by Mustafizur, Dube jams it out towards mid-wicket. The batters have nothing to lose and they scamper back. They manage to take the second because of a bad throw. INDIA FINISH ON 174/5.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Full toss on the pads of Manish Pandey, he does not make full use of it and the ball goes towards backward square leg for a single.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Almost a yorker on middle, Dube flicks this one towards mid-wicket for a single.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Excellent yorker, around leg, dug out for a quick single. The bowler slips while trying to pick the ball.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bad bowling and punished! A full toss, around middle, Pandey walks down the track and pulls it wide of mid-wicket for a boundary!
19.1 overs (2 Runs) Full on leg, worked wide of long on for a couple.
Mustafizur Rahman to bowl the last over of the innings.
18.6 overs (2 Runs) Another short delivery which has been pulled away for a couple.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.
18.4 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! This the second time that Aminul Islam has dropped a catch tonight. Short of a length delivery on middle, Dube pulls this one away towards mid-wicket where the fielder comes forward to take an easy catch but drops it.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Pandey this time takes the aerial route over covers but just a single.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on the pads, Dube pulls this one towards square leg but the ball falls just short of the fielder. Single taken.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Weird that one was not called wide. Short ball down the leg side, Dube leaves this one alone. He thought that the umpire would signal wide but nothing coming.
Al-Amin to bowl the penultimate over.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on off, Manish pulls it towards mid-wicket and gets a couple.
17.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is brilliant batting! Length ball around off, Manish picks the length early. He sees that the third man is up so he just guides it past him with an upper cut for a boundary.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered away! Good length ball on off, Manish gets on his back foot and smashes his pull through mid-wicket with power for a boundary.
17.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, Pandey pulls it towards long on for a single.
17.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Dube flicks it towareds mid-wicket for one.
Shafiul Islam to bowl out. 3-1-19-2, his figures so far.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle and off, Pandey tries to pull this one but misses.
Shivam Dube walks out to bat.
16.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The well-set Shreyas Iyer departs now. Full ball on off, Iyer looks to clear the long off fence this time. However, he does not time it perfectly and the ball goes to Liton Das who takes a good catch diving forward.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot by Iyer! A low full toss on middle and leg, Iyer flicks this one exactly in the gap at mid-wicket for a boundary.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Pandey pushes this one towards long on for one.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Pandey looks to cut but the ball stays low.
Manish Pandey replaces Rishabh Pant out in the middle.
16.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Pant has been dismissed after another under par performance from him. Good length ball on middle and leg, Pant looks to heave this one towards the leg side but misses the ball completely as it stays low. It crashes into the middle stump and Rishabh Pant has to walk back.
Soumya Sarkar is back on.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Iyer again drives this one towards cover but straight to the man.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) The batsman has pushed it to the cover region. The batsmen have picked up a couple of runs.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short delivery on the leg side, Iyer pulls this one towards backward square leg for a boundary.
15.3 overs (2 Runs) On the pads of Iyer, he works it just wide of short fine leg. Al-Amin there puts in a good effort there and half-stops the ball. Two runs taken.
15.2 overs (1 Run) This time Pant connects with his pull shot and the ball goes towards square leg for a single.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Way too wide this time by Fizz, Pant tries to get his bat to it but misses.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Short delivery on middle and leg, Pant tries to play the hook shot but misses.