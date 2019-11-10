 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

India vs Bangladesh

 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:10 November 2019 20:14 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
IND vs BAN Latest Score

A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.0 overs, India are 129/3. The live updates of India vs Bangladesh scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in India vs Bangladesh, 2019/20. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through India vs Bangladesh, 2019/20 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Bangladesh, India vs Bangladesh live score, India vs Bangladesh scorecard. Follow the excitement of the India vs Bangladesh, 2019/20 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.

14.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run. IND vs BAN: 3rd T20I: FIFTY! Shreyas Iyer completes 50 (27b, 1x4, 5x6). भारत 128/3 (14.5 Ovs). CRR: 8.62

14.4 overs (0 Run) No run.

14.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Three in a row! This is the biggest of them all! IND vs BAN: 3rd T20I: It's a SIX! Shreyas Iyer hits Afif Hossain. India 127/3 (14.3 Ov). CRR: 8.75

14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Consecutive ones! This time over the bowler's head! Floated on middle and off, Iyer this time smashes it towards the sight screen for a maximum. IND vs BAN: 3rd T20I: It's a SIX! Shreyas Iyer hits Afif Hossain. India 121/3 (14.2 Ov). CRR: 8.44

14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Powerfully struck! Floated on middle and off, Shreyas Iyer clears his front leg and hits it over the long on fence for a biggie. IND vs BAN: 3rd T20I: It's a SIX! Shreyas Iyer hits Afif Hossain. India 115/3 (14.1 Ov). CRR: 8.11

Afif Hossain is into the attack now.

13.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads of Iyer, he flicks this one towards mid-wicket for a single. 12 runs off the over.

13.5 overs (1 Run) Unorthodox by Rishabh Pant! Full ball outside off, Pant goes down on one knee and paddle scoops this one towards backward square leg for a single.

13.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length on middle, Iyer pulls this one towards mid-wicket. Liton Das fumbles in the deep but only a single taken.

13.3 overs (2 Runs) Smart batting! This time Iyer works it with soft hands towards mid-wicket for a couple.

13.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! Flicked away! Full and on the pads, Iyer flicks this one over the mid-wicket fence with power for a biggie. IND vs BAN: 3rd T20I: It's a SIX! Shreyas Iyer hits Soumya Sarkar. India 104/3 (13.2 Ov). CRR: 7.8

13.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads of Pant, he works it down to fine leg for a single.

12.6 overs (1 Run) Uppish but safe! On the pads of Pant, he flicks this one towards mid-wicket. The ball goes uppishly but in the gap for a single.

12.5 overs (0 Run) On off, Pant cuts this one towards point. He thinks of a single but is sent back.

12.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads of Iyer, he flicks this one off the pads towards mid-wicket for a single.

12.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.

12.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads of Pant, he flicks this one towards fine leg for a single to get off the mark.

Rishabh Pant is the new man in.

12.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rahul perishes after his half ton! Al-Amin Hossain bowls a good length ball on off. Rahul looks to go for the biggie by clearing the man at mid off but he mistimes it. Liton Das there takes a simple catch and Rahul looks disappointed. He walks back now but he has done a good job in setting up India for a good finish. IND vs BAN: 3rd T20I: WICKET! KL Rahul c Liton Das b Al-Amin Hossain 52 (35b, 7x4, 0x6). भारत 94/3 (12.1 Ov). CRR: 7.72

Al-Amin Hossain comes back into the attack. 2-0-13-0, his figures so far.

11.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Rahul works this one towards mid-wicket for one. 7 runs off the over.

11.5 overs (2 Runs) 50 up for KL Rahul and he has helped India at a crucial time here. Length ball outside off, cut towards deep point for a couple. IND vs BAN: 3rd T20I: FIFTY! KL Rahul completes 50 (33b, 7x4, 0x6). भारत 93/2 (11.5 Ovs). CRR: 7.85

11.4 overs (2 Runs) Length ball on middle and leg, Rahul works this one towards mid-wicket for a couple.

11.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, pushed towards cover.

11.2 overs (1 Run) Another one on the pads, this time Iyer flicks this one towards mid-wicket for a single.

11.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads of Rahul, he flicks this one towards deep mid-wicket for a single.

Soumya Sarkar is back on.

10.6 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, played to the point region by the batsman.

10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 50-run stand up for Iyer and Rahul! Another shortish ball on middle, this time Iyer rocks back and pulls this one towards mid-wicket for a boundary. This is a very important stand for India and it has set them up for a big finish come the end of the innings. IND vs BAN: 3rd T20I: Shreyas Iyer hits Aminul Islam for a 4! India 87/2 (10.5 Ov). CRR: 8.03

10.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot by Iyer this! Floated on middle and off, Shreyas comes down the track and smashes this one over the bowler's head for a biggie. IND vs BAN: 3rd T20I: It's a SIX! Shreyas Iyer hits Aminul Islam. India 83/2 (10.4 Ov). CRR: 7.78

10.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Rahul tries to punch this one off the back foot but the ball goes off the bottom edge for one towards point.

10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Great shot this! Shortish again on middle this time. Rahul rocks back and half-pulls it towards mid-wicket for a boundary. IND vs BAN: 3rd T20I: KL Rahul hits Aminul Islam for a 4! India 76/2 (10.2 Ov). CRR: 7.35

10.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, Iyer pushes this one towards cover for one.

Match Reports

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur India vs Bangladesh India vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Bangladesh vs India Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Bangladesh vs India Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Live Score: Al-Amin Hossain Strikes As KL Rahul Falls After Fifty
India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Live Score: Al-Amin Hossain Strikes As KL Rahul Falls After Fifty
India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Bangladesh Planning To Put India
India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Bangladesh Planning To Put India's "Inexperienced Bowling Attack" Under Pressure In Nagpur
India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Preview: India, Bangladesh Face Off In Series Decider In Nagpur
India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Preview: India, Bangladesh Face Off In Series Decider In Nagpur
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.