14.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
14.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Three in a row! This is the biggest of them all!
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Consecutive ones! This time over the bowler's head! Floated on middle and off, Iyer this time smashes it towards the sight screen for a maximum.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Powerfully struck! Floated on middle and off, Shreyas Iyer clears his front leg and hits it over the long on fence for a biggie.
Afif Hossain is into the attack now.
13.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads of Iyer, he flicks this one towards mid-wicket for a single. 12 runs off the over.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Unorthodox by Rishabh Pant! Full ball outside off, Pant goes down on one knee and paddle scoops this one towards backward square leg for a single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length on middle, Iyer pulls this one towards mid-wicket. Liton Das fumbles in the deep but only a single taken.
13.3 overs (2 Runs) Smart batting! This time Iyer works it with soft hands towards mid-wicket for a couple.
13.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! Flicked away! Full and on the pads, Iyer flicks this one over the mid-wicket fence with power for a biggie.
13.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads of Pant, he works it down to fine leg for a single.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Uppish but safe! On the pads of Pant, he flicks this one towards mid-wicket. The ball goes uppishly but in the gap for a single.
12.5 overs (0 Run) On off, Pant cuts this one towards point. He thinks of a single but is sent back.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads of Iyer, he flicks this one off the pads towards mid-wicket for a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
12.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads of Pant, he flicks this one towards fine leg for a single to get off the mark.
Rishabh Pant is the new man in.
12.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Rahul perishes after his half ton! Al-Amin Hossain bowls a good length ball on off. Rahul looks to go for the biggie by clearing the man at mid off but he mistimes it. Liton Das there takes a simple catch and Rahul looks disappointed. He walks back now but he has done a good job in setting up India for a good finish.
Al-Amin Hossain comes back into the attack. 2-0-13-0, his figures so far.
11.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Rahul works this one towards mid-wicket for one. 7 runs off the over.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) 50 up for KL Rahul and he has helped India at a crucial time here. Length ball outside off, cut towards deep point for a couple.
11.4 overs (2 Runs) Length ball on middle and leg, Rahul works this one towards mid-wicket for a couple.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, pushed towards cover.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Another one on the pads, this time Iyer flicks this one towards mid-wicket for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads of Rahul, he flicks this one towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
Soumya Sarkar is back on.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, played to the point region by the batsman.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 50-run stand up for Iyer and Rahul! Another shortish ball on middle, this time Iyer rocks back and pulls this one towards mid-wicket for a boundary. This is a very important stand for India and it has set them up for a big finish come the end of the innings.
10.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot by Iyer this! Floated on middle and off, Shreyas comes down the track and smashes this one over the bowler's head for a biggie.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Rahul tries to punch this one off the back foot but the ball goes off the bottom edge for one towards point.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Great shot this! Shortish again on middle this time. Rahul rocks back and half-pulls it towards mid-wicket for a boundary.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, Iyer pushes this one towards cover for one.