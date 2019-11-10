Follow the India vs Bangladesh, 2019/20 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, India are 76/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of India vs Bangladesh, 2019/20 today match between India and Bangladesh. Everything related to India and Bangladesh match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Bangladesh live score. Do check for India vs Bangladesh scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
9.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Live Score
9.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball outside off, Rahul pushes this one towards cover for one.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rahul looking in the groove! Good length ball on off, Rahul comes down the track and lofts this one over extra cover for a boundary.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Iyer pushes this one onto the leg side and takes a quick single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Another length ball, this time Rahul gets a leading edge on this one and the ball rolls towards point. Single taken.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Great shot by KL Rahul this. Length ball on off, Rahul cuts this one towards point. Afif Hossain in the deep puts in a dive but cannot stop it from going for a boundary.
Mustafizur Rahman is back into the attack.
8.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads of Rahul, he flicks this one towards mid-wicket for a single.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Iyer comes onto the front foot and defends this one onto the off side. The batters take a quick single.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Iyer pushes this one towards cover.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Rahul powerfully punches this one towards long off for one.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) Floated on off, Rahul powerfully drives this one towards cover for a couple.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Rahul punches this one off the back foot towards point. There is a slight confusion between the batters for a single but eventually they opt against it.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Again on off, this time the batters get one as Rahul pushes it in the gap at cover.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Rahul punches this one off the back foot towards cover.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Another length ball on middle, Iyer pushes this one towards long on for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle and off, pushed towards mid-wicket for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Beautiful shot but just a single taken. Full ball on middle and off, Iyer drives this one down the ground. The ball goes past the bowler and Iyer wants the second but Rahul fell down before starting his first run. Single taken.
7.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads of Rahul, he glances this one towards mid-wicket for one. 50 up for India.
Soumya Sarkar replaces Shafiul Islam into the attack.
6.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Landed around off, punched down to long on for one more.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, around off, pushed wide of long off for a run.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Very good shot from KL Rahul. Fractionally short outside off, Rahul rocks back and cuts it through point. The ball races away and there is Shafiul in the deep, who tries to get across to his left from sweeper, dives but the ball beats him.
6.2 overs (1 Run) The googly, around middle, worked with the turn towards wide long on for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, slapped straight to short extra cover.
Spin time! Aminul Islam is on now.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Good length ball outside off, Rahul looks to drive this one towards the off side but the ball goes off the outside edge towards third man for a boundary.
5.5 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! What a dolly that was but Aminul Islam has dropped it! Short of a length ball outside off, Shreyas looks to cut but his one hand comes off the bat while doing so. The ball uppishly goes towards Shafiul Islam at backward point but he drops an easy catch to his right. India survive a huge scare.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Iyer defends his first ball of the back foot.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle and off, pushed towards long on for a single.
Shreyas Iyer is the new man in.
5.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Both the Indian openers have now been dismissed and India stuttering at the start. Length ball on off, Dhawan comes down the track and looks to heave this one over the mid-wicket region. Dhawan is early into his shot as this is the slower one. The ball goes high in the air towards mid-wicket. Mahmudullah, the skipper runs across from long on and sets himself under it. He makes it look comfortable in the end. Tough catch, that.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle and leg, Rahul makes room and pushes this one towards cover for a single.