India, who are playing their first-ever day-night Test, took complete control of the proceedings in the first session on Day 1 as fast bowlers put the hosts on top. India managed to pick up six wickets before lunch as Bangladesh struggled their way to 73 runs in their first outing with the pink ball. At the lunch interval, the official broadcasters got four legends of Indian cricket together to share their cricketing experiences. Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman and Harbhajan Singh reunited at the iconic Eden Gardens and recalled memories from their playing days.

Kumble congratulated Sourav Ganguly for bringing day-night Test cricket to India.

Speaking about his experience of playing in front of a packed Eden Gardens crowd, Sachin Tendulkar said that the fans in Kolkata have always inspired the team to give it their all on the field.

"The warmth and affection of fans is incredible. The energy that the Kolkata crowd gave us, inspired us to go out there and give it our all," Tendulkar said.

VVS Laxman recalled his epic knock of 281 against Australia that came after India were asked to follow-on.

"I remember when Sachin and Sourav got out, people started to leave the ground. Then me and Dravid had a partnership that helped us beat Australia and this ground has been 'very very special' to me," Laxman added.

Further, Harbhajan Singh credited the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble and Sachin Tendulkar for his success at the Test level.

"Without Sachin, Sourav and Kumble, I wouldn't be able to play 100 Tests for India," Harbhajan concluded.