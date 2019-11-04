 
India vs Bangladesh 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

India vs Bangladesh: Cyclone Maha Likely To Bring Heavy Rainfall, Might Affect 2nd T20I In Rajkot

Updated: 04 November 2019 18:13 IST

India vs Bangladesh: The second T20I is scheduled to take place in Rajkot on November 7 but Cyclone Maha is heading towards the Gujarat coast and heavy rainfall is likely on November 6-7.

India vs Bangladesh: Bangladesh beat India by seven wickets in the 1st T20I in New Delhi. © AFP

The first Twenty20 International (T20I) between India and Bangladesh in New Delhi was under constant threat of being affected by adverse weather conditions in the city. While the match went off without a hiccup at the end on Sunday, it now looks like the second T20I too might be under a cloud thanks to the weather in Rajkot. The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (ESCS) Maha had seemingly moved away from the west coast of India till last Tuesday but it has since turned around and is heading towards the Gujarat coast.

"And now, with a game in Rajkot ahead, news of a cyclone on the West coast on Nov 6/7 with a danger alert issued to fishermen on the Saurashtra coast. Hope it isn't dangerous for the people living there. The weather has been most unpredictable this year," Harsha Bhogle tweeted.

However, the cyclone is expected to weaken on its way to the Gujarat coast, according to Skymet Weather.

"The system is likely to make a landfall between Diu and Porbandar around November 7 and at that time the wind speed will be around 80-90 kmph gusting 100 kmph," said the report on the website.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Mohammad Mushfiqur Rahim Mushfiqur Rahim Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot India vs Bangladesh Cricket India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I
Highlights
  • The second T20I is scheduled to take place in Rajkot on November 7
  • Cyclone Maha is heading towards the Gujarat coast
  • Cyclone Maha is likely to bring heavy rainfall on Nov 6-7 in the region
