 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
India vs Bangladesh 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

India vs Bangladesh: Rishabh Pant's DRS Gaffe Gets A Comical Reaction From Rohit Sharma. Watch

Updated: 04 November 2019 00:02 IST

Rishabh Pant convinced Rohit Sharma to go for a DRS as the wicket of Soumya Sarkar was key at the moment. Rohit obliged but it was a wrong call the UltraEdge showed a flat line as ball went past the bat.

India vs Bangladesh: Rishabh Pant
Rohit Sharma smiled at Rishabh Pant after a DRS call did not go India's way. © Twitter

Rishabh Pant had a forgettable day as India lost by 7 wickets against Bangladesh in the first Twenty20 International of the 3-match series in Delhi on Sunday. First, poor running from Rishabh Pant cost Shikhar Dhawan his wicket and then India lost a review at a crucial juncture because the wicket-keeper thought there was an edge. In the 10th over of Bangladesh's innings, Pant convinced Rohit to go for a DRS as the wicket of Soumya Sarkar was key at the moment. Rohit obliged but it was a wrong call the UltraEdge showed a flat line as ball went past the bat.

India should have taken a review earlier in that over bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal but they did not.

Mushfiqur Rahim, who remained unbeaten on 60, missed and was struck around leg-stump. It was the review that Rohit Sharma should have gone for.

In a moment of immense pressure, Rohit decided to stay calm and just smiled at the young wicket-keeper.

Watch Rohit Sharma's reaction here

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl as India posted 148/6 in 20 overs. Shikhar Dhawan top-scored for the hosts with 41.

The visitors, riding on Mushfiqur Rahim's unbeaten 60 reached the target with 3 balls to spare to clinch their first-ever T20I win against India.

After the loss, Rohit accepted that the review was a mistake and India were not up to the mark in the field.

"The reviews were a mistake from our side, not to talk about it at least, and the first ball he played on the back foot, we thought it was going down leg, and the next one on the front foot, but we forgot how short he is! We weren't up to the mark on the field, but batting-wise I think we put up a competitive score. Chahal was always welcomed into this format. He's crucial to this team, and he showed how important he is in the middle overs, when the batsmen are set. He completely understands what he needs to execute, and that makes it a little easier for the captain as well," Rohit said.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Rishabh Rajendra Pant Rishabh Pant Cricket India vs Bangladesh
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India lost by 7 wickets against Bangladesh in the 1st T20I in Delhi
  • Pant convinced Rohit to go for a DRS but it was a wrong call
  • Mushfiqur Rahim's unbeaten 60 reached the target with 3 balls to spare
Related Articles
India vs Bangladesh: Fielding Mistakes Cost India 1st T20I, Says Rohit Sharma After Bangladesh Loss
India vs Bangladesh: Fielding Mistakes Cost India 1st T20I, Says Rohit Sharma After Bangladesh Loss
Rohit Sharma Surpasses Virat Kohli To Become Leading Run-Scorer In T20Is
Rohit Sharma Surpasses Virat Kohli To Become Leading Run-Scorer In T20Is
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma Surpasses MS Dhoni To Become India
India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma Surpasses MS Dhoni To Become India's Most Capped Player In T20Is
Shikhar Dhawan Shares Adorable Video With Rohit Sharma
Shikhar Dhawan Shares Adorable Video With Rohit Sharma's Daughter
India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I 2019 Highlights: Mushfiqur Rahim Guides Bangladesh To First T20I Win Against India
India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I 2019 Highlights: Mushfiqur Rahim Guides Bangladesh To First T20I Win Against India
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.