India vs Bangladesh

 03 Nov 19 to 26 Nov 19

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 21 November 2019 14:47 IST

India vs Bangladesh: India are all set to enter the pink-ball Test era when they take on Bangladesh in the second and final match of the series in Kolkata, starting Friday.

India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli Kohli registered his 10th innings win as India's Test captain. © AFP

India are all set to enter the pink-ball Test era when they take on Bangladesh in the second and final match of the series in Kolkata, starting Friday. After long resisting the latest innovation in Test cricket, India will join the party that is aimed at increasing crowds and TV audiences for the longest format of the game. Day-night Tests were successfully introduced in 2015 but it took India a new BCCI regime under former captain Sourav Ganguly to take the pink ball plunge. Ahead of the ongoing series, Ganguly convinced the Bangladesh Cricket Board to play a Test under floodlights and now he has arranged a grand spectacle at the Eden Gardens. The win in Indore was also India's sixth consecutive Test victory as the hosts equalled their best-ever run in the longest format. India had previously won six consecutive Tests under MS Dhoni in 2013. As far as the ICC World Test Championship is concerned, India sit at the top of the table with 300 points from 6 wins.

When is the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match will be played from November 22 to 26.

Where will the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match be played?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time does the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test begin?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match will begin at 1:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match?

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match?

The live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Eden Gardens Eden Gardens India vs Bangladesh Cricket India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test
Highlights
  • India are all set to enter the e -ball Test era when they face Bangladesh
  • Day-night Tests were successfully introduced in 2015
  • India sit at the top of the table with 300 points from six wins
India vs Bangladesh: India Join Pink-Ball Party, Eye Whitewash Against Struggling Bangladesh
Virat Kohli Says Day-Night Test In Kolkata, India’s First, A “Landmark Occasion”
India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli Gears Up For Pink-Ball Test, Faces Mohammed Shami Under Lights
India vs Bangladesh: Wriddhiman Saha Says Pink Ball Is Not A Factor For In-Form Indian Pacers
India vs Bangladesh: Sourav Ganguly "Very Excited" About India vs Bangladesh Day-Night Test
