Star batter Shreyas Iyer hailed the performance of batters throughout the five-match T20I series against Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. Apart from the final two matches, the Men in Blue posted a total past 200 in three consecutive matches. The likes of Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaiwkad impressed with the bat throughout the innings. India emerged victorious in the final T20I with Shreyas's 53 playing a crucial role in Team India reaching a total of 160/8.

After ending the series with a 4-1 margin, Shreyas hailed the performance of batters through the series and said, "Elated to see everyone chipping in and the way these guys stood up from game one, especially in the batting department is mesmerising to see."

It all came down to the final over when Arshdeep Singh was handed the ball who had conceded 37 runs in his first three overs.

But he remained calm and ensured that the hosts walked away with the victory. Shreyas praised the composure shown by the left-armer and said, "I could see the calmness in him (Arshdeep) when he was bowling the last over, kudos to the way he composed himself."

Finally, he talked about the conditions that he had to play during his match-defining knock and said, "When I saw 3 wickets falling down, I started to calculate what would be the best score on this wicket and it wasn't an easy wicket to bat on, and whenever we find ourselves in such a situation it is important to assess the conditions and bat accordingly, today was the right example of how we did it as a team. 160 was the right total, it's a commendable total, especially after losing 4 wickets at the top and the bowlers did a good job in restricting them."

Coming to the match, Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer's 46-run partnership played a crucial role in India propelling to a score of 160/8.

Australia once again got off to a flying start but the wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals. It all came down to the final over when Australia needed 10 runs in six balls.

Arshdeep defended the total and guided India to a remarkable six-run victory.

