India will take on Australia in the 2nd T20I of Australia tour of India, five-match T20I Series 2023 on Sunday, November 26 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, India. The match will start at 7:00 PM IST. After the heartbreak of the World Cup final, Team India started their quest for the T20 World Cup 2024 on the right foot. They defeated Australia in a thriller and took an early lead in the five-match T20I series. Suryakumar Yadav and Co will look to extend their lead in the 2nd T20I

On the other hand, Australia, despite scoring over 200 runs, couldn't secure a win. They now have an opportunity to step up and go level in the five-match series.

IND vs AUS pitch report

The average first innings score in the last 10 matches at the Greenfield International Stadium is 148.

Bowling first should be the preferred option at this stadium, with the team batting second winning 67 per cent of the matches.

IND vs AUS weather report

The temperature at the Greenfield International Stadium is expected to be around 29 degrees Celsius with 65 per cent humidity.

IND vs AUS Fantasy XI Prediction:

1. Suryakumar Yadav: India batter Suryakumar Yadav has scored 80 runs in one match at an average of 80 and a strike rate of 190.48. He has scored one half-century.

2. Josh Inglis: Australia's Josh Inglis has notched up 110 runs in one match and is the team's leading run-getter. He has a strike rate of 220 and an average of 110. He has one century to his name so far.

3. Prasidh Krishna: The Indian bowler has picked up one wicket in one match. Prasidh Krishna's best figures for this edition is 1/50.

4. Tanveer Sangha: The bowler from Australia has taken two wickets in one match so far at an average of 23.50. Tanveer Sangha's 2/47 is his top bowling show of the series.

IND vs AUS Fantasy XI team

Wicket-keepers: Josh Inglis, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Steve Smith, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short

Bowlers: Prasidh Krishna, Ravi Bishnoi, Tanveer Sangha

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-captain: Josh Inglis

India vs Australia head-to-head record in T20I

India and Australia have competed against each other on 27 occasions in T20s. While India have won 16 matches, Australia have emerged victorious in 10 encounters. One match yielded no result.

The last five T20I matches have seen India win three times and Australia on two occasions. The highest score in these five encounters is 211 by Australia whereas the lowest has been 90 also by Australia.

India vs Australia prediction

India have won three of the last five face-offs against Australia and will go into this clash as the favourites.