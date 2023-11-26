Australia will face India in the second of the five-match T20I series 2023 at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday, November 26. The contest is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST. Australia dominated most of the first T20I match only for Rinku Singh to snatch victory for India on the final ball. The visitors will look to regroup and come out stronger in their quest to level the series.

Openers: Steve Smith, Matthew Short

Steve Smith extended his good form from the ODI World Cup to the T20I series. Filling in as a replacement for opener David Warner, Smith scored a brisk 41-ball 52 in a losing cause. Australia will expect the veteran batter to carry the momentum into the second T20I.

Matthew Short had a relatively short stay in the middle during the first T20I, registering a modest 11-ball 13. The right-handed batter could fire in the second T20I and provide a solid start to the Australian innings.

Advertisement

Middle order: Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Aaron Hardie

Coming into the series as an ODI World Cup winner with Australia, Josh Inglis made a spectacular start to the T20I series. The wicketkeeper-batter delivered an impressive 50-ball 110, propelling Australia to a total of 208/3. In light of his excellent performance, Inglis' form augurs well for the visitors heading into the second T20I.

On the other hand, Tim David had limited opportunities to leave an impact during the first T20I. Known for his big-hitting skills, the right-handed batter will be crucial for Australia in the second T20I, especially if they aim to level the series come Sunday.

Matthew Wade did not have the chance to bat in the first T20I. However, the wicketkeeper-batter will be expected to take a leading role with the bat if the opportunity presents itself in the second T20I. Similarly, there are high expectations from Aaron Hardie in the second T20I, despite his lack of time in the middle with the bat in the previous game.

Advertisement

All-rounder: Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis, a seasoned member of the Australian squad, had a subdued performance, conceding 36 runs in three overs in the first T20I. However, a more comprehensive all-round display will be expected from Stoinis in the upcoming second T20I.

Bowlers: Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha

Australian fast bowlers Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis struggled to contain runs in the first T20I, Sean Abbott finished his spell with figures of 1/43 in 3.5 overs, while Nathan Ellis conceded 44 runs in four overs. On the contrary, Jason Behrendorff displayed better economy, securing figures of 1/25 in four overs. A more refined performance is expected from the Australian pacers in the upcoming second T20I.

Leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha managed to secure two crucial wickets in the initial T20I, despite conceding 47 runs in his allotted four overs. Sangha will be expected to retain his position in the playing XI during the upcoming second T20I, despite the presence of Adam Zampa on the sidelines.

Australia Predicted Playing XI:

Matthew Short

Steve Smith

Josh Inglis

Tim David

Matthew Wade (c & wk)

Aaron Hardie

Marcus Stoinis

Sean Abbott

Nathan Ellis

Jason Behrendorff

Tanveer Sangha