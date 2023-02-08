Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja feels Team India should unleash white-ball specialist Suryakumar Yadav during the four-match Test series against Australia, starting with the first game in Nagpur from February 9. While highlighting England's aggressive brand of cricket in the longest format of the game, which has earned them a lot of praise, Ramiz suggested that Suryakumar will bring in the x-factor due to his fearless batting approach. The 32-year-old is yet to make his Test debut for the team.

"India should play Suryakumar Yadav as he will generate pace in the match. India have named a few T20 specialists in their squad for the first two Tests. It's a good move as fans appreciate entertaining brand of cricket in Test match nowadays. Look at the way how England played against Pakistan. They scored 300-400 in one day. So, Suryakumar will inject pace into the game, and India can benefit from this by building pressure (on Australia)," Ramiz said in his YouTube channel.

Suryakumar, who is currently the no. 1 batter in T20I rankings, has been a revelation for the Indian cricket team in limited overs cricket.

While multiple experts have tipped him to become an all-format player in the future, the closest he has come to the red-ball game is his inclusion in the Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

With Rishabh Pant missing out on the Test series due to the injuries sustained in the accident, the onus could be on Suryakumar to play the aggressor, if he gets the chance.

India are likely to field three spinners, including Ravichandran Ashwin and the returning Ravindra Jadeja, but Sharma did not reveal the starting line-up.

(With AFP Inputs)

