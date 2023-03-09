The cricketing talent that India produces every single year arguably remains unparalleled. Every year or so, new players start knocking on the doors of the senior national team. With the likes of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara not getting any younger, former Australia spinner Brad Hogg feels the duo is on watch. The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy hasn't seein either Kohli or Pujara putting a big score on the board, and Hogg fears their time could be up if the same continues.

After going century-less for nearly three years, Kohli reched the triple-digit score in the Asia Cup last year, scoring his first-ever T20I ton. Hr broke the century deadlock in ODIs too but hasn't been able to do the same in Tests.

Hogg feels it is after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season when Kohli would probably return to his best.

"I think Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara are on watch at the moment with the talent that's going around in Indian cricket right now. But when you look at those two experienced players, the amount of travel they've had and they've just come out of the COVID bubbles. For me, when they get a decent break after the IPL, you'll see the best of Virat Kohli again," Hogg said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Hogg also touched upon the case of Sarfaraz Khan, the batter who has been in the form of his life in domestic cricket but continues to be snubbed by selectors for the national team.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Hogg feels Sarfaraz could get the nod if Kohli and Pujara fail to resurrect their form. But, the Aussie is also of the opinion, that Suryakumar Yadav sits ahead of Sarfaraz in the pecking order.

"Sarfaraz Khan is such a talent," Hogg added. "But he's got to prove himself a little more. Yes, he has been making runs in first-class cricket. But under pressure in the IPL, he sort of dropped on and off there. He has the ability to play at the highest level.

"I feel Suryakumar Yadav should get more opportunities before Sarfaraz Khan comes in. If Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara don't perform over the next couple of months, he won't be a bad one to bring in," said Hogg.

Featured Video Of The Day

Sachin Tendulkar's Life-Size Statue To Be Unveiled At Wankhede During 2023 World Cup