Left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann was the star of the show as Australia rolled over India for a paltry total of 109 on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test in Indore. The Queenslander bagged his maiden five-wicket haul as Australia managed to take a 47-run lead on the opening day at the Holkar Stadium. The 26-year-old later revealed that he had closely observed how Jadeja approaches his bowling on rank turners, which massively helped his case on Day 1 in Indore.

"The way he uses his crease and probably the biggest thing I picked up in Delhi is that he brings his length back a little bit when the ball gets older. That's probably the main thing I took out of the second Test and brought into this Test, probably my length. Don't want to get full, especially on a wicket that stays low, being consistent on that 5-6 metre length," Kuhnemann said during a press conference.

Matthew Kuhnemann admits he's been keeping a close eye on Ravindra Jadeja and has to keep pinching himself following his 'whirlwind' introduction to Test cricket #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Hxcsx88FcP — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 2, 2023

On being asked if he managed to have a chat with Jadeja, Kuhnemann said: "I said, have you got any tips for me after the last Test? He said 'yes, at the end of the series. I'm a massive fan of Jadeja and Ashwin so watched how they have bowled in the last few years."

Kuhnemann, who was flown in after the first Test to make his debut in New Delhi, said he had never seen so much spin but took the conditions in his stride.

"There was a lot of spin today," Kuhnemann said of the pitch, which has been criticised by pundits and called "not up to Test standard" by former Australia batsman Mark Waugh.

"We just talked about bowling the same ball, owning my space. Nathan Lyon was excellent out there. Even after a couple of wickets, he said 'don't get ahead of yourself'. Not every day you get these wickets, so enjoy them."

