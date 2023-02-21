The social media tussle over KL Rahul's repeated inclusion in India XI despite repeated failures took an ugly turn on Tuesday. The issue happened between former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad and former India opener Aakash Chopra. Prasad has been quite vocal on social media regarding Rahul getting a long rope, while other performers like Kuldeep Yadav getting dropped easily.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra, meanwhile, did a YouTube video on KL Rahul. Towards the end of the video, Chopra urged Prasad to stay calm and not peddle 'agendas' if there are any or highlight stats that suit his thoughts.

"I am not saying KL Rahul will become like Rohit Sharma but I humbly request you to stay calm. If there are any agendas, let's not peddle them. Let's talk about the numbers that are actually there and not those that suit your thoughts," Aakash stressed.

The comments did not gone down well with Prasad and he took on the former India opener on social media. "So my friend Aakash Chopra after making a vile video on YouTube this morning where he calls me an agenda peddle, conveniently and cleverly misquotes me, removes Mayank's average of 70 at home, wants to gag views which are not in line with what he believes but wanted Rohit out," Prasad wrote in a series of tweets.

"I have no agenda against any player, maybe there are others who have. Difference of opinion is fine but calling contrary views as apna personal agenda and Twitter par mat laayein is funny for

@cricketaakash, considering he has made a great career by airing his views. I have nothing against KL or any other player, my voice has been against unfair selection and different yardsticks for performers. Be it Sarfaraz or Kuldeep, have voiced based on merit. But it was disappointing to see Aakash calling it personal agenda."

Now Chopra has responded to the allegations. "Venky bhai, msgs are getting lost in translation. You here. Me on YT. I invite you to come on a Video Chat…we can do it Live. Difference on opinions is nice…lets do it properly I'll not have any sponsors on it & nobody will make money out of it. Up for it? You have my number," Aakash Chopra tweeted.

Prasad, however, did not accept the invitation. "No Aakash, nothing is lost in translation. In your 12 minute video you have called me as an agenda peddler because it didn't suit your narrative," Prasad wrote on Twitter. "It is crystal clear. And I have made my points very clear in this Twitter thread. Don't wish to engage with you further on this."

