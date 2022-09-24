Rohit Sharma led India from the front with a 20-ball 46* against Australia in the second T20I in Nagpur on Friday. The innings, which included four sixes and four fours, helped India chase down a 91-run target in just 7.2 overs and level the three-match series 1-1. In a match that was reduced to eight-overs-a-side due to a wet outfield, Australia notched 90/5 batting first. But thanks to Rohit's brilliance, India had few problems in reaching the target. The knock impressed former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, but he also pointed out the areas where the India skipper should be mindful.

"What you saw with Rohit today was a measured approach. It wasn't anything where he was looking to defend, but he was being a lot more selective. And look, when he is playing those flick shots or the swivel pull shots, he is very good at that. Where he gets into trouble is where he is looking to play on the off-side, just tonks it up like that, that's where he hits the ball up in the air rather than into the stands. That's the only thing that he is going to watch out for," Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports after the second T20I.

"Otherwise, when he is hitting it in his range, he has got absolutely no problems at all. That's what he should be looking to do. Today was such a measured innings. He was waiting, cutting the ball, pulling, he was not going bang straight away. That is the reason why he batted so brilliantly."

In the match, Matthew Wade smacked an unbeaten 20-ball 43 to fire Australia to a 90 for five. Wade hit four boundaries and three towering sixes -- all in the final over off Harshal Patel (0/32) -- while skipper Aaron Finch hit 31 off 15 after Rohit invited Australia to bat in a match that was delayed by two-and-half hours.

Chasing the target, Rohit made his intention clear as he went on a six-hitting spree, unleashing three monstrous hits off Josh Hazlewood in the opening over to give India's chase a flying start. The India opener then deposited Pat Cummins' (1/23 in 2 overs) slower delivery into the stands before lifting Adam Zampa (3/16 in 2 overs) over long-off for another maximum. Though India lost wickets at regular intervals, Rohit stayed unbeaten to take India over the line.

With PTI inputs