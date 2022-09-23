After losing the first T20I against Australia, India face a must-win situation in the second T20I if they are to stay alive in the three-match contest. The series is part of the final few series that India will be playing ahead of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. Before the second T20I in Nagpur, former Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli met with former India coach Ravi Shastri, who is part of the commentary panel for the official broadcasters.

In the first T20I, India's frailties with the ball were laid bare as Australia gunned down a formidable 209-run target rather comfortably for a four-wicket win in Mohali on Tuesday. KL Rahul (55 off 35 balls) and Hardik Pandya (71 not out off 30) helped India post a daunting 208 for six after Australia put the hosts in to bat. Australia were dominant in the run chase, romping home in 19.2 overs. Last year's World Cup hero Matthew Wade (45 not out off 21) and Cameron Green (61 off 30) played special knocks to make short work of a stiff target.

After the loss, India skipper Rohit put the blame squarely on Indian bowlers. Experienced seam bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded 52 runs in 4 overs, while Harshal Patel was taken for 49 runs in his full quota. Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was hit for 42 in 3.2 overs.

"I don't think we bowled well. 200 is a good score to defend, and we didn't take our chances in the field. It was a great effort from our batters, but bowlers were quite not there. There are things we need to look at," a disappointed Rohit said at the presentation ceremony.

"We know this is a high-scoring ground. You can't relax even if you get 200. We took wickets to an extent, but they played really well. They played some extra-ordinary shots. If I was in that changing room, I would expect to chase that total. You can back yourself to get 60 runs in the final 4 overs. We were not able to take their wicket," he added.

