India vs Australia, 2018/19

Watch: Virat Kohli's Reaction After Rishabh Pant Tries To Copy MS Dhoni's No-Look Flick

Updated: 11 March 2019 11:09 IST

Virat Kohli didn't look pleased as Rishabh Pant tried a direct hit with a no-look flick during the fourth ODI in Mohali.

Watch: Virat Kohli
Rishabh Pant's failed attempt at MS Dhoni's no-look flick didn't go down too well with Virat Kohli. © Twitter

Rishabh Pant came in as MS Dhoni's replacement in the fourth One-Day International (ODI) after the former India captain was rested for the final two games of the five-match series against Australia. Pant impressed with the bat scoring a 26-ball 34, however, the youngster didn't have a happy return behind the stumps, missing a few clear-cut chances. On one occasion, Pant even tried to do a MS Dhoni no-look flick but failed miserably at it, drawing an angry reaction from India skipper Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli looked completely miffed as Pant tried a direct hit with a between-the-leg flick but the ball went over the stumps and the Australians sneaked in an overthrow.

Yuzvendra Chahal also didn't look happy even as Pant smiled sheepishly after his failed attempt.

Here is a clip of some of the Rishabh Pant's missed chances, including a botched stumping opportunity.

It turned out to be a dismal day for India in the field despite the heroics of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. The opening duo's record partnership had helped India post a mammoth 35 for nine with Dhawan smashing a sensational century.

However, things turned sour for the hosts as Ashton Turner took the Indian attack to the cleaners with some unbelievable hitting, helping Australia chase down a record-breaking target of 359 runs.

It was the highest ever total that Indian team failed to defend in its ODI history, losing the game by four wickets.

Playing only his second ODI, Turner hit an unbeaten 84 off 43 balls with five boundaries and as many six sixes to help Australia reach the target with 13 balls to spare.

With the series level at 2-2, Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi will play host to the decider on Wednesday.

India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Rishabh Pant MS Dhoni India vs Australia, 2018/19 India vs Australia, 4th ODI
