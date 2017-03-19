Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 4: Hosts Eye First Innings Lead

Live cricket score, India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara is the key for India.

Live cricket score, India vs Australia: Cheteshwar Pujara is the key for India. © BCCI

Cheteshwar Pujara led India's response on Day 3 of the 3rd Test against Australia with a brilliant unbeaten century as the hosts scored 360 for six, trailing Australia by 91 runs. The right-handed batsman looked solid and hit his first ton of the series and 11th overall. Australia, on the other hand rode on Pat Cummins' brilliant bowling and kept taking wickets at regular intervals. India are behind Australia's total but with Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha still at the crease and Ravindra Jadeja to follow, the hosts can fancy their chances of taking a first innings lead, which will be crucial to India's cause. Intriguing Day 4 is on the cards. (LIVE SCORECARD)

9:35 IST: Rapped on the pads and a huge appeal for leg before. The umpire raises the finger. Saha opts for the review.

9:33 IST: Pujara scampers through for a single off the first ball. India are away on Day 4.

9:32 IST: So Steve O'Keefe to start things off on Day 4 for Australia. Pujara to take strike.

9:32 IST: Virat Kohli talking with former India captain Ravi Shastri.

9:30 IST: Important for India that Jadeja gets some runs today.

9:28 IST: Team India in a huddle before the start of day's play.

9:27 IST: A closer look at the pitch on Day 4.

9: 25 IST: Australia on the other hand would look to pick up the last four wickets at the earliest and get a healthy lead. Batting fourth would not be easy for India.

9:22 IST: India would look to get as close to the Australian total as possible. Cheteshwar Pujara is still there for India. Wriddhiman Saha giving him good company.

9:22 IST: Hello and welcome to the coverage of the fourth day's play.

India resumed the day at 120/1 with Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara at the crease. Vijay and Pujara batted really well in the morning session to add 102 runs for the second wicket with the former scoring his 15th half-century in Tests. Pujara continued his onslaught to bring up his half-century and then his 11th Test hundred but kept running out of partners.

Kohli (6), Ajinkya Rahane (14), Karun Nair (23) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3) all departed cheaply after getting starts and it was left to Pujara to handle the Indian innings from the other end.

Kohli, who turned out to bat at his regular No.4 spot laying to rest any injury concerns, could only last 23 balls before edging a catch to his opposite number Steve Smith at second slip.