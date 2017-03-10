Indian Board Withdraws Complaint Against Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb Over DRS Row

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday withdrew the complaint filed against Australian captain Steve Smith and Peter Handscomb over the DRS issue. BCCI and Cricket Australia (CA) resolved to restore focus on the ongoing India-Australia series amidst the increased attention that emanated during the course of the 2nd Test match in Bengaluru.

CEO of BCCI Mr Rahul Johri and CEO of Cricket Australia Mr James Sutherland met at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai and, in discussing the matters at length, agreed to bring back the focus of the cricketing world to the game and the much-anticipated 3rd Test match in Ranchi.

Virat Kohli and Smith will meet prior to the Ranchi Test and commit to lead their teams by example and play the rest of the series, in the right spirit, demonstrating that the players from both teams are true ambassadors for their respective countries.

Mr James Sutherland said " A series between India and Australia is bound to generate considerable excitement for fans in both the countries. On the field the two teams are fierce competitors who represent their countries with pride. As we have seen this week in Bangalore, with so much at stake, tensions can bubble over. We are half way through what has already been a riveting series - and there is still much to look forward to. In discussing the relevant issues in depth, we have agreed that it is in the best interests of the game to put these differences aside and clear the way for the focus to be on the cricket, and the remaining matches of the series.

Mr Rahul Johri said "India has always cherished a contest with Australia and over the years, the performances of both, the teams and the players, are testimony to the level of competitiveness that exists between these two teams. While having responded officially to one such incident which happened in the last Test, together, we believe that the focus of the teams and the joy they provide to the fans, should not be diluted and it is imperative to ensure that the rest of the series, which promises a great cricketing contest, not be compromised.

Smith was seen seeking the Australian dressing room's advice after being adjudged leg before wicket during his team's second inning in the match which India won 75 runs. The issue had become huge as Indian skipper Kohli had given Smith a very animated send-off from the field and had then stated during the post-match press conference that the Australians had done the same thing on other instances as well.

Handscomb had later gone on record stating that it was he who had asked Smith to seek advice from the dressing room, while Smith had admitted that he had a 'brain fade' moment on the field, a phrase that subsequently went viral.

Kohli had stopped just short of calling Smith a cheat.

"I have seen it twice while batting. I have seen their players looking upstairs (dressing room). I told the umpires, this had to stop. I don't want to mention the word but it falls in that bracket. I would never do something like that on the cricket field," Virat Kohli had said after the match.

"When he (Smith) turned back, the umpires knew exactly what was going on, because we observed that, told match referee also and the umpires that they have been doing that for the last three days and this has to stop," the India captain added.

The issue kept simmering as Cricket Australia responded to the allegations against Smith, terming them as "outrageous".

The BCCI responded immediately, issuing a statement in support of Kohli and the Indian team and saying that Smith's 'brain fade' comment should be considered to be an admission of guilt.

The Indian board had also filed a written complaint with ICC match referee Chris Broad, but the world body had refused to take any action against either Smith or Kohli. Following that, the BCCI had decided to file a formal complaint.