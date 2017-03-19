 
don't
miss
All Sports
India vs Australia 2017 23 Feb 17 to 29 Mar 17
Cricket

India Vs Australia: Umpire Chris Gaffaney Gives Cheteshwar Pujara A Scare

Updated: 19 March 2017 14:57 IST

Umpire Chris Gaffaney gave Cheteshwar Pujara a scare when he almost raised his finger to a Josh Hazlewood delivery only to change his mind and scratch his hat.

India Vs Australia: Umpire Chris Gaffaney Gives Cheteshwar Pujara A Scare
Chris Gaffaney gave a scare to Cheteshwar Pujara © Facebook

The third Test between India and Australia is likely to head for a draw and not only the spectators but the match is getting tedious for the officials too. But on-field umpire Chris Gaffaney brought some spice at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi by inadvertently trolling the Australian cricket team by his response to a half-hearted appeal. In the 140th over of India's innings, Josh Hazlewood bowled a peach of a delivery to Cheteshwar Pujara. There was half-a-shout for caught behind from Australia skipper Steve Smith and the slip cordon as the Indian batsman missed the pull shot.

Gaffaney started to raise his finger but then ended up scratching his hat in the end. Everyone saw the funny side of it and left the TV commentators and social media in splits.

Former cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra also shared the video of the incident through his Twitter account with a surprised emoji.

Twitterati made fun of the incident and soon the video became viral.

Gaffaney is a former New Zealand cricketer who has played 83 first-class matches. He is currently a member of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Elite Umpire Panel and officiates in all three formats of the game. He has worked as a policeman too.

Gaffaney made his One-Day International (ODI) umpiring debut in a match between Canada and Ireland at Toronto in September 2010. He was part of ICC's International Panel of Umpires and later stood in his first Test match -- between Zimbabwe and South Africa at Harare in August 2014.

Topics : India Australia Cheteshwar Arvind Pujara Josh Reginald Hazlewood Australia Tour of India, 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule & IPL live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Pujara was trying to play a hook shot off Josh Hazlewood
  • Chris Gaffaney has worked as a policeman too
  • Gaffaney's response left everyone in splits
Related Articles
Cheteshwar Pujara Scores Path-Breaking 202 vs Australia
Cheteshwar Pujara Scores Path-Breaking 202 vs Australia
India Vs Australia: Gutsy Wriddhiman Saha Hits 3rd Century To Put Hosts In Command
India Vs Australia: Gutsy Wriddhiman Saha Hits 3rd Century To Put Hosts In Command
Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 4: Pujara, Saha Extend Hosts' Lead
Live Cricket Score, India vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 4: Pujara, Saha Extend Hosts' Lead
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 08 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.