India vs Australia 2017 23 Feb 17 to 29 Mar 17
Cricket

India Vs Australia: Gutsy Wriddhiman Saha Hits 3rd Century To Put Hosts In Command

Updated: 19 March 2017 15:32 IST

Wriddhiman Saha hit a gutsy third Test century to put India in the driver's seat on Day 4 of the 3rd Test against Australia at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

Wriddhiman Saha scored a brilliant century on Sunday. © BCCI

Wriddhiman Saha hit a gutsy third Test century to put India in the driver's seat on Day 4 of the 3rd Test between India and Australia at JSCA International stadium complex in Ranchi. India resumed their innings on 360/6 with Saha on 18. India number eight, Saha looked strong from the beginning and gave full support to his partner Cheteshwar Pujara. He took 100 balls to complete his fifth half century in his 24th Test as he used his feet brilliantly against the spinners and never looked uncomfortable.

While Pujara played an anchor's role, Saha ably supported him as India piled misery on the Australians who were unsuccessful twice while using referrals -- when Saha was on 19 and Pujara on 157.

Australia were left frustrated when their review for a catch off a sweep shot of Saha in the last over before lunch was also overturned.

Post lunch session, the wicket-keeper batsman started to cut loose and raised the tempo by playing some incredible shots. After the tea session, he completed his first century of the series that put India in a commanding position.

However, in search of quick runs the right-handed batsman fell for 117--which was his highest score in Test cricket too.

Highlights
  • Saha hit 3rd Test century
  • He scored his first century of the series
  • He took 214 balls to smash the ton
