India vs Australia 2017 23 Feb 17 to 29 Mar 17
Cricket

Chris Broad Rates Bengaluru Pitch 'Below Average', No ICC Sanctions

Updated: 15 March 2017 00:03 IST

India beat Australia by 75 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to level the four-Test series 1-1.

The Indian cricket team won the second Test in Bengaluru by 75 runs. © BCCI

New Delhi:

The BCCI were in for some more embarrassment after match referee Chris Broad rated the Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch for the second Test between India and Australia as "below average" after the Pune pitch was rated as "poor". India won the second Test in Bengaluru by 75 runs after losing the first Test by 333 runs. The third Test will begin Ranchi from Thursday.

According to a report in ESPN Cricinfo, Broad rated the pitch "below average" while oufield was termed "very good".

According to the report in the website, Broad's inference was drawn from the fact that pitch had "variable bounce".

The "below average" rating may cause a bit of embarrassment for BCCI but does not carry any "penalty or fine". It is considered to be a better rating than "poor" or "unfit for play" which can bring in hefty sanction by the game's governing body.

The Bangalore wicket saw Nathan Lyon get 8 fo 50 on the first day of the Test match while Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin got six wickets apeice in first and second inning respectively. Ashwin was unplayable on the fourth day.

Pune was the second Indian pitch to be rated poor in two seasons, after India beat South Africa in Nagpur in three days in 2015-16. Since the ICC began its pitch and outfield monitoring process in 2006, four of the seven Full-Member pitches rated poor or unfit have belonged to India.

There are talks that even the Ranchi pitch may not last the distance.

Topics : Australia M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Australia Tour of India, 2017 Cricket India
Highlights
  • India won the second Test by 75 runs in Bengaluru
  • The series is locked at 1-1
  • The third Test will be played in Ranchi from March 16
